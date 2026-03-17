CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Pays Tribute to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on Death Anniversary

Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary at the Chief Minister’s residence on Tuesday. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays floral tribute to former UP CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary in Dehradun.

Offering his respects, Dhami remembered Bahuguna as a visionary leader and an able administrator who dedicated his life to public service. He said that Bahuguna always placed public welfare at the forefront of his political journey and worked tirelessly for the upliftment of weaker and marginalised sections of society.

The Chief Minister noted that Bahuguna’s contributions to governance and social development continue to inspire generations of leaders and citizens alike. He added that his legacy of inclusive development and commitment to democratic values remains highly relevant even today.

Dhami said that remembering such eminent leaders is important to draw inspiration from their ideals and to strengthen the resolve to serve society with dedication and integrity.