CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Advanced Medical Facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated a range of advanced medical facilities at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, including North India’s first 256-slice spectral CT scanner installed in a government hospital, a Cath Lab, and a modern Neuro Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with an Operation Theatre complex. Delhi government strengthens healthcare infrastructure with new advanced facilities, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a global healthcare destination. (PTI)

The newly commissioned facilities aim to strengthen specialised and critical healthcare services in Delhi’s public health system and are expected to benefit patients from the national capital as well as neighbouring states.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government is focused on improving the quality, accessibility and technological capacity of government hospitals to ensure that advanced medical treatment is available to all sections of society. She said the new facilities would support the diagnosis and treatment of serious conditions ranging from cancer and cardiac ailments to stroke and neurological disorders.

The 256-slice spectral CT scanner, installed at a cost of approximately ₹20 crore, is the first such machine to be set up in a government hospital in North India. Officials said the scanner offers high-resolution imaging with reduced radiation exposure and will enable faster and more accurate diagnosis of cardiac, oncological, neurological and vascular diseases, including angiography-related conditions.

In the field of neurosciences, the hospital has also been equipped with a Philips Azurion monoplane Neuro Cath Lab, established at a cost of ₹9 crore. The facility will support advanced interventional procedures for conditions such as stroke, aneurysms and brain tumours, and is expected to benefit over 1,200 patients annually.

In addition, the existing Neuro ICU at GB Pant Hospital has been renovated and upgraded into a 16-bed modern Neuro ICU with an Operation Theatre Complex, developed at a cost of around ₹2 crore. The unit is equipped with advanced patient monitoring systems, specialised critical care infrastructure and trained medical staff to manage complex neurological and post-operative cases.

Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India as a global healthcare destination and reflects the Delhi government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the capital.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, who was also present at the inauguration, said the new facilities would significantly enhance GB Pant Hospital’s capacity to manage complex diagnostic and neurological cases. He added that the upgraded infrastructure would help reduce waiting times for patients requiring specialised care and ensure timely treatment for critical conditions.

The commissioning of these facilities marks a significant step in expanding advanced, technology-driven healthcare services within Delhi’s public hospital network, officials said.