Commanders' Jayden Daniels says he feels good and it's up to the doctors to decide if he can play

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said he feels like himself while recovering from an injured left knee that kept him out of the lineup for the first time since he entered the NFL but also noted Wednesday that's “it's up to the doctors” whether he can play this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. HT Image

Asked how much running and cutting he's been able to do since getting hurt in a game on Sept. 11, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year replied: "Enough to feel good about playing on Sunday. (But) like I said: It’s not my decision."

As for how the injury limits him the most, Daniels said: “I feel good, so I don’t think it affects me.”

The Commanders (2-1) play at the Falcons (1-2) on Sunday.

At the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Daniels — who sat out last weekend’s 41-24 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders — took part in throwing drills with the other QBs, including primary backup Marcus Mariota.

In his first NFL start since 2022, Mariota went 15 for 21 for 206 yards with one TD through the air, and ran six times for 40 yards with another score on the ground. He also fumbled once.

“Super happy for him,” Daniels said. “He deserves everything. He’s been my biggest supporter, so it was my turn, last week, to be his.”

Wednesday marked the first time Daniels had spoken with reporters since the night of the 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

He said Wednesday he didn't know he was injured that day.

“I'm a football player, at the end of the day,” Daniels said. “You might take some shots here and there, and it wasn’t stopping me from going out there and finishing the game, so I finished the game.”

Daniels has worn a knee brace at the Commanders' facility; he said he's never played with one before, but also noted that the team's medical staff hasn't told him if he would need to use one in a game.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said before practice that Daniels would participate in a limited way Wednesday.

“He is doing everything you possibly can,” Quinn said. “He’s working really hard to hit all the stuff that he needs to hit."

Wideout Terry McLaurin missed practice on Wednesday.

McLaurin, by far Washington's top receiver, left the victory against the Raiders in the second half after making a 56-yard catch of a pass from Mariota that set up a short touchdown run by rookie Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt.

The team listed McLaurin's injury as to his quadriceps muscle. Quinn called it “pretty normal” and “not uncommon at all” for an NFL player to seek a second opinion after being diagnosed by a team's medical staff.

Quinn said he would be able to give a health update on Friday about McLaurin and “where we're at for the (Falcons) game." McLaurin has played in Washington's past 72 regular-season games; he hasn't missed one since late in the 2020 season.

McLaurin missed training camp while renegotiating his contract with the Commanders.

“He's Terry. He does what he does. He makes big plays,” Daniels said. “But we kind of were dealing with that throughout training camp. … We’re confident in other people to make plays.”

Quinn also put off additional medical updates on other players until Friday.

Noah Brown, the team's No. 2 receiver behind McLaurin, missed the Las Vegas game with groin and knee problems. Tight end John Bates, Washington's best blocker at the position, sat out with a groin issue.

Defensive backs Trey Amos (calf) and Percy Butler (hip) left Sunday's game with injuries.

