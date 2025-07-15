DD Cinemas to grow small-town presence, aims for 200 locations by 2030

DD Cinemas is consistently expanding and making a footprint in Tier-2 to Tier-4 cities in India, bringing modern cinema infrastructure to towns that historically did not have accessible cinema. The company began operations in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and has 29 screens operating now, with 33 more in the pipeline. DD Cinemas aims to reach 100 screens by 2028 and ultimately 200 by the end of the decade. Pavan Agarwal founded DD Cinemas to address the lack of cinema in smaller towns.

The company was launched when founder Pavan Agarwal identified a gap in access to theatrical experiences in smaller towns. Agarwal frequently had to travel 60 kilometers to Allahabad to watch films and this led him to rent a non-functional single-screen theatre and convert its balcony into a 239-seat modern auditorium. The response validated the idea and laid the foundation for expansion.

At the onset of the journey, the business faced some degree of skepticism; there was discussion about whether cinemas still had a place in an OTT-dominated world. Agarwal remained confident in the value of theatrical viewing, and also visited some small towns (like Champa, and Bhata Power) where local cinemas were still running and doing great business. This further supported his view that the format had value in less saturated markets.

Today, DD Cinemas provides amenities such as recliner seating, Dolby surround sound, gourmet snacks, and themed screenings and ticket prices typically range from ₹150 to ₹300, depending on seat category and film.

Cost control is still an important component within the business model. The company uses a group of trusted vendors and utilises lean interiors without sacrificing quality in sound, projection or seating. With a focus on efficiently deploying capital, the company is able to provide a high quality experience, while keeping investments viable in smaller towns.

In addition to building its own screens, DD Cinemas operates a franchise partner program tailored specifically for Tier-2 to Tier-4 towns. The company does not offer a standardised template; instead, it provides comprehensive support to franchisees, including assistance with location scouting, personalised investment planning, and daily operational guidance.

The model has already shown success in smaller markets. In Amethi, a Tier-4 town, a DD Cinemas location has been operating for 18–20 months with positive performance. The company reports that cinemas in these towns often become well-recognised landmarks, contributing to the social stature of local owners and serving as hubs of community engagement.

In a feature on The Success Playbook podcast by Expertrons and Shine, host Jatin Solanki—co-founder of Expertrons and an IIT Bombay alumnus—noted that DD Cinemas is not merely building a business but helping democratise the movie-going experience across India.

The company continues to invite applications for franchise partnerships through its website, www.ddcinemas.in, as it works toward expanding its footprint in India’s rapidly evolving entertainment sector.

