Debunking Common Myths in F&O Trading: What Every Investor Gets Wrong

This rise shows how widely F&O trading has been adopted by both retail and institutional participants. Yet, high participation often creates an illusion that everyone is making money, which is where many misconceptions take root.

Derivatives trading in India, especially futures and options, has grown into one of the largest segments of its stock market. India’s exchanges handle significant volumes - derivatives trading recorded an average daily turnover of ₹380+ trillion, marking one of the higher levels in 2025 trading activity.

Let’s break down a few common myths in trading that tend to shape bad decisions.

F&O trading sits inside the stock market just like cash trading does. It follows rules, price action, and risk math. The problem is the stories or myths surrounding it.

Ask any group of traders about F&O trading, and you will hear strong opinions. Some call it chance, while some treat it like a way to make money quickly. Others stay away after one bad trade and label it too risky for most investors. Most of these opinions come from experience, social media hype, and market sentiments.

Debunking Common Myths in F&O Trading Myth 1: F&O trading is only for seasoned traders with big capital This belief keeps many retail traders on the sidelines. People think derivative trading needs a large amount of funds and a finance degree.

What often affects traders is not the size of capital but the trade sizing and poor timing. A small account can survive with a controlled lot size and planned exits. A large account can still suffer losses with random entries.

The bigger issue is clarity.

Most traders enter the market without knowing what F&O trading is. Tools that show live positions, trend bias, and risk on the same screen can help reduce this gap. When price, trade, and stop-loss stay visible, decisions stay grounded.

Myth 2: You need multiple screens and apps to trade F&O properly Many traders believe juggling tabs is normal. One window for charts, another for orders, another for positions, and so on. It feels manageable until a fast move hits. By the time a trader switches screens, the price will already have shifted, and the exit will come late.

In F&O trading, every second matters. Decisions break down when charts and live trades stay disconnected.

This is where Sahi positions itself differently. The chart, open position, and P&L stay on the same screen. Sahi also offers a dual chart view for calls and puts, and exits happen when the signal appears, in just one click—not after three.

Myth 3: Leverage maximises gains and minimises risk Leverage looks attractive on paper. A small move shows a big return, so many assume higher leverage means smarter trading. But a tiny price shift against your trade can also erase days of gains.

In F&O trading, leverage does not improve accuracy. It only amplifies the outcome of a decision. This is why many traders face losses after a short winning streak. Real risk control comes from sizing trades sensibly and knowing where to exit.

Myth 4: You need complex strategies to gain profits Social media sells this idea hard - multi-leg option chains, fancy Greeks, deep models, and more. Most retail traders struggle with basic execution, and simple methods with strict exits tend to last longer than complex logic with loose control.

Derivatives trading rewards discipline more than creativity. While many tools can overwhelm traders by cluttering their screens with too many signals, a chart that loads quickly and stays readable helps focus on even simple strategies better.

Myth 5: F&O trading guarantees quick money The concept of quick money-making is the most discussed side of F&O trading. But in reality, F&O magnifies both gains and losses if traders are not careful enough (especially while using leverage).

There is no shortcut to derivatives trading. People who treat it like a side game often trade without preparation and suffer losses.

In such cases, traders have to focus more on the risk-to-reward ratio—it means how much they are willing to risk to make a certain profit. For example, say they risk ₹1000 on a futures trade to make ₹3000. If the market moves against the trade, losses pile up much faster than the potential gains. This is why many traders try to keep the risk-reward ratio at around 1:2 or 1:3.

This small habit can create meaningful differences over time.

Final Thoughts Most confusion around F&O trading comes from stories passed around in trading circles rather than from real experience with rules and risk. One trader’s bad week could turn into a warning or market hype for everyone.

What shapes results is how a trade is handled after entry. The speed of charts, clarity of levels, and how quickly exits occur matter more than opinions about futures or options.

Strip away the drama, and F&O trading looks less mysterious. Traders who treat it with structure tend to last longer than those who chase excitement. Myths fade once actions become repeatable and trades start following a plan instead of mood.

