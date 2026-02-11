Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates New School Infrastructure, Pledges Parity with Private Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated a series of new education infrastructure projects across the city, reaffirming the government’s commitment to upgrading public schools to match and in some cases exceed private institutions. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched new education infrastructure projects, including a building at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya and a DIET facility, to enhance public school quality. (@gupta_rekha X)

The Chief Minister inaugurated a new building block at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Mansarovar Garden, an ICT laboratory, and a new District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) building at Dilshad Garden. The projects are aimed at improving classroom capacity, digital learning and teacher training within the government school system.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said the Delhi government is focused on outcome-driven education reforms rather than announcements. She added that partnerships with the private sector and civil society would play a key role in strengthening school infrastructure and learning outcomes.

As part of this effort, the government is working with organisations such as the Ladli Foundation to set up 101 new computer laboratories equipped with more than 2,000 computers in government schools. The initiative is being implemented through public-private and CSR partnerships.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government’s priority is to invest in classrooms, laboratories and teaching tools rather than publicity campaigns. He said tenders have already been issued for the installation of 7,000 smart blackboards across 21,000 classrooms, which will enhance interactive and digital learning.

Officials said the newly inaugurated infrastructure will help address overcrowding in schools. At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Mansarovar Garden, the student-teacher ratio is expected to improve from 55:1 to nearly 40:1, enabling more effective classroom engagement and personalised instruction.

The new DIET building at Dilshad Garden has been developed as a dedicated centre for teacher capacity building and professional development. The facility includes 36 rooms, multiple subject-specific laboratories and modern training spaces. Several of the labs have been supported through CSR funding, officials said, adding that the institute will play a key role in continuous teacher training and pedagogical innovation.

The Chief Minister said the government’s objective is to ensure that students studying in government schools receive the same quality of education and exposure as those in private institutions. “Strong infrastructure, trained teachers and access to technology are the foundations of quality education,” she said.

Officials added that similar infrastructure upgrades are planned across multiple government schools in the coming months as part of a citywide education reform push.