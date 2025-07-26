Delhi NCR’s Storage Solutions: A Way to Manage Clutter

According to the IMARC Group, the storage sector is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033, driven by urban households seeking extra space and convenience. Need extra space? Book Xtended Space

“When storage is close to home, secure, and simple to book, people don’t see it as a luxury anymore—it becomes a necessity,” says an IMARC analyst.

Companies like Xtended Space aim to simplify the household storage challenges. Upon booking, their team can assist with packing, picking up goods from your doorstep, and storing them in a nearby storage unit.

Give your stuff the space it deserves with Xtended Space

Storage for Simplified Living

A West Delhi resident, Mrinalini Gupta, utilized Xtended Space when her flat required repairs. She noted, “I didn’t lift a single box. They packed, moved, and stored my sofa, fridge, and beds for three months in their storage space. My flat was clear — my mind was clear too.”

Even Rohan Mehta, a South Gurugram resident, shared, "I had a week's gap between vacating my old flat and moving into the new one. Xtended Space solved my problem of storing furniture and kitchenware in minutes. The best part? Everything returned to the same condition."

Watch here:

Secure Storage Units

This type of storage solution can be useful for people renovating their homes or relocating for jobs. Xtended Space operates organised storage hubs installed with pest- control, round-the-clock CCTV and security alarms. Items can be stored for days, weeks, or months, with the understanding that belongings are generally accessible when needed.

Booking slots can be done digitally, and payment is typically for the space used. For more details, visit www.xtendedspace.com or call +91 90090 00798.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.