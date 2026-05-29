Delhi to set up ‘menstruation corners’ in schools, expand hygiene awareness programmes

Marking Menstrual Hygiene Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced several initiatives aimed at improving menstrual hygiene facilities and health awareness in schools across the capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta holds a meeting in New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha X)

The Chief Minister said all schools in Delhi would ensure clean and well-maintained washrooms alongside regular hygiene awareness programmes and menstrual health campaigns for both boys and girls.

Under the initiative, schools will also establish medical rooms and dedicated “menstruation corners” where sanitary napkins, innerwear and other essential items will be made available to students. The government will also accelerate the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines in school washrooms.

The announcement comes as part of the Delhi government’s broader push towards improving hygiene, dignity and health support for adolescent girls. The government also reiterated its commitment to increasing access to biodegradable sanitary napkins and expanding awareness programmes for young girls.

Gupta further announced that school-wise data on HPV vaccination would be collected and participation of government school students in the “Hauslon Ki Udaan” programme would be ensured.

To strengthen communication between schools and the administration, the Delhi government will soon launch a toll-free number through which students and parents can directly submit complaints and suggestions. The number will be displayed prominently at school gates and walls.

The Chief Minister also announced that RO water coolers would be installed in all schools. A large-scale plantation drive will be conducted between June 5 and August, while work related to whitewashing and improving basic infrastructure in schools will also be undertaken.