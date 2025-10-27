A Leader in Transition The media industry is in flux. Artificial intelligence, declining search traffic, and fragmented audiences are upending decades-old business models. Yet Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek, is meeting this disruption head-on with a clear, accessible vision. Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek (courtesy Newsweek).

Central to that vision is Newsmakers, a free video-first series that brings the voices of transformative leaders directly to global audiences. Available on YouTube and across Newsweek’s platforms, the series exemplifies Pragad’s belief that cultural stories should be free and borderless.

Free Access to Iconic Voices

The first installment with Spike Lee set a high bar, offering viewers rare insights into the filmmaker’s artistry and activism. Follow-ups with Liam Neeson and Clark Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs have added depth and variety, reinforcing the series’ ambition: to showcase figures who define their fields and impact the world.

Unlike exclusive subscription content, Newsmakers is a gift to the public. It merges high production values with universal accessibility, reflecting Pragad’s broader commitment to making journalism and culture freely available.

Navigating the AI Challenge

Behind the scenes, Dev Pragad is also leading Newsweek through the storm of AI-driven change. With Google AI Overviews and other “zero-click” experiences altering how news is consumed, publishers face an uncertain future.

Pragad’s solution is diversification. Newsweek is expanding events, exploring new subscription models, strengthening verticals like healthcare, and building direct partnerships. By doing so, the company ensures its financial future while keeping projects like Newsmakers freely available to the public.

Strategic Growth With Cultural Relevance

Financially, Newsweek remains strong, with consistent revenue growth and profitability under Pragad’s leadership. But what sets him apart is his ability to pair financial discipline with creative experimentation.

By investing in Newsmakers, he underscores that journalism is not only about business—it’s about influence, impact, and community. And by keeping the series free, he aligns Newsweek with its audience in a way that many competitors have not.

Journalism Without Borders

In an era where many cultural products are locked behind paywalls, Newsmakers stands out. Pragad has created a flagship series that feels inclusive, modern, and globally relevant. The free accessibility is not just a distribution choice—it’s a philosophy.

Through projects like this, Dev Pragad is proving that legacy institutions can evolve without losing their essence. Newsweek, under his guidance, is not only surviving in a disruptive age—it is setting a new standard for what accessible, relevant journalism looks like in the 21st century.

