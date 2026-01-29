Dhami Cabinet Clears Key Decisions: District Transfer for Health Workers, Green Hydrogen Policy Approved

The Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday approved a series of important decisions aimed at strengthening public administration, boosting industrial growth, promoting education, and accelerating the state’s transition towards clean energy. The Cabinet approved a new mutual agreement process for land acquisition to expedite development, alongside amendments for sub-leasing land to promote industrial expansion.

In a major relief for healthcare personnel, the Cabinet approved a proposal allowing health workers and health supervisors of the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department to opt for a one-time inter-district transfer during their entire service tenure, provided they have completed at least five years of satisfactory service in their parent cadre.

To fast-track development projects and reduce delays, the Cabinet approved a new process for land acquisition through mutual agreement with landowners for small, medium, and large projects. The move is expected to reduce litigation, cut project costs, and overcome procedural delays associated with land acquisition under the 2013 Act.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to a government order related to the transfer of 1,354.14 acres of land at Prag Farm in Udham Singh Nagar district to the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL). The amendment allows sub-leasing of land for the same industrial purpose with the consent of the Revenue Department, aimed at facilitating industrial expansion.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the reorganisation of the Tribal Welfare Department by incorporating newly created posts of District Tribal Welfare Officers in Dehradun, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, and Pithoragarh into the service rules, to ensure more effective implementation of tribal welfare schemes in Scheduled Tribe–dominated districts.

Addressing concerns over groundwater depletion, the Cabinet approved the implementation of water charges for groundwater extraction for non-agricultural use across the state. The charges will apply to industries, commercial establishments, residential apartments, hotels, water parks, vehicle washing centres, and swimming pools, with a registration fee of ₹5,000 for commercial and residential group housing projects.

As part of its vision to develop Uttarakhand as an education hub, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a private university named “GRD Uttarakhand University” in Dehradun. The university aims to promote innovative teaching methods, research, inclusive education for socially and economically disadvantaged sections, and employment generation.

The Cabinet also gave its consent for the transfer of Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi district and Gauchar airstrip in Chamoli district to the Ministry of Defence on a lease basis. The airstrips will function as Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) for joint civilian and military operations, enhancing strategic and emergency response capabilities.

In a significant step towards clean energy, the Cabinet approved the “Uttarakhand Green Hydrogen Policy, 2026.” Leveraging the state’s abundant hydropower resources, the policy aims to promote green hydrogen production, create employment opportunities, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to India’s national goal of achieving net-zero emissions.