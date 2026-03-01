Dhami inaugurates Maa Purnagiri fair, reviews corridor and transport projects in ChampawatUntitled Story

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Champawat district on Friday, February 27, 2026, to inaugurate the Maa Purnagiri Dham fair and review a set of ongoing infrastructure and tourism-linked projects, including work proposed under the Sharda Corridor and the Goljyu Corridor master plan. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, at the inauguration of the Maa Purnagiri fair in the Thuligad–Tanakpur area of Champawat district on February 27, 2026.

At the Maa Purnagiri fair inauguration in the Thuligad–Tanakpur area, Dhami said the state government was focusing on facilities for pilgrims and crowd management, according to details shared by the administration. Officials said works in and around the temple area include upgrades to parking, drinking water arrangements and systems to manage peak-time movement of devotees.

The government statement said progress was being made on the proposed Sharda Corridor, which it described as a push to strengthen spiritual tourism and allied infrastructure in the region. It said works worth ₹179 crore have begun in the first phase. In recent weeks, the state government has also outlined a larger Sharda river corridor plan for Champawat that is projected to span about 200 sq km with an estimated outlay of around ₹3,300 crore, with components such as riverfront development and civic upgrades intended to support tourism and local economic activity.

Dhami’s itinerary also included an update on the Goljyu Corridor master plan, described as a project of about ₹430 crore aimed at improving regional connectivity and supporting tourism and local development around key sites in Champawat. The administration said the project is being taken up under a broader master plan for the area.

On transport infrastructure, the government said an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) is under construction in Tanakpur at an estimated cost of about ₹238 crore, and is expected to improve passenger facilities for residents while easing travel for visitors to the district.

Dhami also inspected construction works at the state’s proposed Women’s Sports College during the tour, and directed officials to maintain timelines and quality standards. The government said the focus was on expanding sports facilities and opportunities for girls and young athletes, with officials asked to ensure that civil works and supporting infrastructure are completed as scheduled.

Alongside project reviews, the chief minister participated in Holi-related cultural programmes, including the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav and Holi Milan ceremonies in Lohaghat and Khatima, where he interacted with local residents and community groups, according to the government statement. A report with ANI inputs said Dhami attended a Holi Milan programme in Khatima earlier in the day.

In his address during the visit, Dhami made political remarks aimed at the Congress, saying his government was working for the protection and development of Sanatan culture and religious centres. He alleged that “appeasement” and “vote-bank politics” could not ensure balanced development in the state, and said preserving Uttarakhand’s cultural identity as “Devbhoomi” remained a priority for his administration.

The Congress did not issue an immediate response specifically to Dhami’s remarks during the Champawat programmes. In a separate PTI report earlier this month—responding to allegations made by Dhami in another matter—Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat rejected the insinuation of wrongdoing by the previous Congress government and said the issue being cited dated back to 2004. He added that the BJP had been in office multiple times since then and could have cancelled the allotment in question if it believed there were irregularities.

Officials said the Champawat visit was intended to combine reviews of infrastructure projects with public engagement around cultural events, and that the administration would continue to brief on timelines and funding as works under the corridor plans and transport projects progress.