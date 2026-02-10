Dhami, Yogi inaugurate new two-storey building at Inter College Yamkeshwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated a newly constructed two-storey building at Inter College Yamkeshwar. Ahead of the programme, the two leaders visited a Shiva temple in Yamkeshwar, where they offered prayers, and later inspected the new school building. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the newly constructed two-storey building at Inter College Yamkeshwar. Officials and local residents attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said education should be viewed beyond employment outcomes and linked to values and responsible citizenship. “Education is not only a means to a degree or employment; it is a foundation for developing values, awareness and ethical principles,” he said. Dhami also said the state government had provided “more than 28,000” government jobs to young people in the last four years and that the administration was working on strengthening education infrastructure, improving teaching standards and encouraging innovation as part of its development agenda.

Referring to the new building, Dhami said the additional infrastructure would support the region’s education needs and offer students improved facilities. He added that the government’s focus was on enabling the creation of self-reliant and responsible citizens through education.

Dhami also referenced Adityanath’s early education in the Yamkeshwar area and said his public career was associated with governance and development priorities in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath, in his address, spoke on the role of schools in building both academic foundations and social values. He said material development should be treated as a means to meeting essential needs and that education systems should also contribute to personality development and social responsibility.

Citing the National Education Policy, Adityanath said the policy places emphasis on practical and skill-based learning. He said initiatives linked to modern education infrastructure should be accompanied by a focus on teaching quality, and called for innovation in education to contribute to local development. He also said stronger school systems could support rural progress and help address migration pressures by creating better learning environments and opportunities closer to home.

During the event, Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke about the need for quality education. State cabinet minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat provided an update on the school’s status and said the process related to “provincialisation” would be taken up in line with rules. Local विधायक Renu Bisht raised demands related to provincialisation of the institution and starting science classes.

The two chief ministers also felicitated meritorious students from the school. The students named at the programme included Naman Rawat (Class 6), Harsh Chauhan (Class 7), Aarti Chauhan (Class 8), Sachin Badola (Class 9), Dipali (Class 10), Abhishek Badola (Class 11) and Pallavi (Class 12).

District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar, other officials and local residents were present at the event. The inauguration is part of the state government’s ongoing focus on school infrastructure upgrades, alongside other education-related initiatives announced in recent years.