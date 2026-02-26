Economic Survey projects Chhattisgarh GSDP at ₹6.31 lakh crore in 2025-26: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on February 23, 2026, cited projections from the state’s Economic Survey 2025–26 to underline what he described as a steady economic trajectory driven by welfare measures, farm-focused decisions, and efforts to attract industrial investment and expand services. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The state’s Economic Survey 2025–26 projects GSDP at current prices at about ₹6.31 lakh crore and estimates growth across agriculture, industry and services.

According to the chief minister, the Economic Survey estimates Chhattisgarh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices will rise to about ₹6,31,291 crore in 2025–26, with an estimated growth rate of 11.57%. Sai said the estimate was higher than the national average and reflected progress across sectors, though the survey’s projections are subject to revision as more complete data becomes available.

Sai attributed the headline estimate to a combination of government policy decisions and broader economic activity, pointing to agriculture, industry and services as moving “uniformly”, as per his statement. Economic surveys are typically used by state governments to present an official snapshot of trends and advance estimates across sectors, alongside a narrative of policy priorities.

On agriculture and allied activities, Sai said the Economic Survey projects growth of 12.53% in 2025–26. He linked this projection to farmers’ efforts, technological interventions, irrigation expansion and government schemes aimed at improving farm outcomes. Chhattisgarh, he said, remains an agriculture-dominated state, and measures to increase farm incomes and improve profitability would continue.

The chief minister also referred to an acceleration in the industrial sector, stating that the survey estimates industry growth of 10.26% in 2025–26. He said industry contributes nearly 49% to the state’s economy, which he claimed was above the national average, and argued that the pace of investment and infrastructure creation was strengthening the state’s economic base. Sai said the government expected the push for industrial activity to translate into additional employment opportunities and a broader investment pipeline.

On the services sector, Sai said the Economic Survey estimates growth of 13.15% in 2025–26, and described services as a key driver of a “new economy” for the state. He cited expansion in education, healthcare, tourism, information technology and digital services as areas that, in his view, are opening up opportunities for young people and supporting economic activity beyond traditional sectors.

Sai also highlighted the survey’s estimate on per capita income. According to his statement, per capita income in 2025–26 is projected at about ₹1.79 lakh, reflecting an estimated year-on-year increase of 10.07%. He linked the rise to higher incomes and expanding economic activity, and said the government’s objective was to improve living standards and ensure that growth benefits reached households across the state.

“Prosperity of every family is our goal,” Sai said, adding that development efforts would be judged by whether outcomes reach the “last person” in society. He expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh would strengthen its position among the country’s leading state economies in the coming years and contribute to wider national development goals.

The government’s statements accompanying the Economic Survey projections come as Chhattisgarh sets out its policy agenda for the next fiscal year, with the administration indicating that farm support, investment-led growth and services expansion will remain central to its approach.