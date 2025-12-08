Elevate your lifestyle with the AURUM Card

In the world of premium credit cards, the AURUM Card stands out not just for its financial metrics on rewards but for its deep understanding of what a well-rounded, luxurious lifestyle entails. Beyond the high-end rewards and travel perks, this sleek looking credit card in a matte-black metal finish can be your key to unlocking a world of exclusive entertainment and leisure. The AURUM Card is for those who value both work and downtime, as it ensures that every moment of relaxation is equally enriching. AURUM Card provides extensive travel perks, including unlimited access to international lounges, domestic lounge visits, and spa sessions, ensuring a luxurious travel experience.

With the AURUM Card in your wallet, you get up to 4 complimentary movie tickets every month on BookMyShow, with a total value of ₹1,000. This ensures that you catch the latest cinematic releases effortlessly, allowing you to enjoy the big screen experience without a second thought.

For those who prefer the greens to the screen, the AURUM Card offers golf benefits. Cardholders can enjoy 16 complimentary golf rounds per calendar year, thoughtfully capped at 4 per quarter to ensure regular access. To help you perfect your swing, the card also includes 12 complimentary golf lessons annually. These benefits transform a hobby into a passion, providing the resources and access needed to master the sport.

Joining benefits

That is not all. From the moment you get an AURUM Card, you are inducted into a world of premium memberships and exclusive access to improve your lifestyle. The joining benefits give you:

Club Marriott Membership: The card offers a complimentary one-year membership to Club Marriott, providing you with exclusive discounts on room tariffs, dining and spa services at participating Marriott hotels across India and Asia-Pacific.

Mint + The Wall Street Journal: The card also provides complimentary one-year digital subscriptions to two of the world’s leading financial news publications, Mint and The Wall Street Journal. This keeps you ahead of the curve with real-time global financial news and analysis.

Angel Networking with IPV: A truly unique and forward-thinking benefit is the complimentary one-year membership to Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). This provides a rare opportunity to engage in the world of angel investing.

Spend milestones and rewards benefits

The AURUM Card is built on a foundation of a lucrative rewards program that generously rewards cardholders for their spending. Upon paying the joining fee (Rs. 9,999+Applicable tax), you get 40,000 AURUM Reward Points, which are equivalent to ₹10,000. A key feature of these points is that they never expire, providing you with the flexibility to redeem them at your leisure. You also earn 4 reward points for every ₹100 spent on most purchases.

What truly sets the AURUM Card apart are its impressive spend milestones, which provide a clear path to unlocking significant value. These benefits are structured to reward higher spending, adding another layer of luxury to the card’s offerings.

On an annual spend of ₹ 5 lakh, you receive a Tata CLiQ Luxury voucher worth ₹ 5,000.

Reaching an annual spend of ₹ 10 lakh earns a Taj Experiences e-Gift voucher worth ₹ 10,000.

An annual expenditure of ₹ 20 lakh unlocks an Apple Premium Re-seller gift voucher worth ₹ 20,000.

In addition, the card offers a monthly milestone of a Tata CLiQ e-Gift voucher valued at ₹ 1,500 by spending ₹ 1 lakh in a single month.

For those who reach an annual spend of ₹ 12 lakh, the renewal fee of ₹ 9,999 is waived, making the card’s privileges even more rewarding.

Travel privileges

Travel is an essential part of the modern lifestyle, and the AURUM Card ensures every journey is as luxurious as possible. The card offers comfort and exclusivity with its comprehensive lounge access program.

International lounge access: Through a complimentary DreamFolks Membership, cardholders enjoy unlimited access to over 1,000 international airport lounges worldwide. For added convenience, you also get one complimentary guest visit per quarter at these international lounges.

Domestic lounge access: The benefits extend to domestic travel as well, with 4 complimentary airport lounge visits per quarter in India.

Domestic spa access: Beyond lounges, the card offers one complimentary domestic airport spa session every quarter at selected airports so that you can unwind and rejuvenate before your flight.

So, what are you waiting for? Apply for the new AURUM card now and get inducted into the world of privileges. Terms and Conditions apply.

