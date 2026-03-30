Faridkot reports lower crime, higher recovery in snatching cases amid anti-drug drive

Faridkot, on March 29, reported a decline in overall crime and a high recovery rate in snatching cases as district police outlined the impact of an intensified anti-drug and law-enforcement campaign being carried out under Punjab’s ongoing “Yudh Nashean Virudh” and “Operation Prahar” initiatives. Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain, IPS, who is overseeing Faridkot’s anti-drug and crime-control drive, which district police say has coincided with a decline in overall crime and improved recovery in snatching cases.

According to district officials, overall crime in Faridkot has fallen by 37% during the current phase of the crackdown, while the recovery rate in snatching cases has reached 97%. Police said the results reflect a combination of targeted action against drug networks, increased surveillance and closer coordination with residents and local organisations.

Officials said the district’s strategy has centred on stricter enforcement along with efforts to improve the flow of local intelligence. Police have been holding regular meetings with Village Defence Committees, non-governmental organisations and social groups to encourage information-sharing and build community support for anti-drug operations.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain said citizen cooperation had increased as residents gained confidence that information shared with the police would be handled discreetly and acted upon promptly. She said people from different age groups were participating in the campaign by reporting suspected drug peddling and other criminal activity, enabling quicker intervention by police teams.

Police officials said this public participation has been an important factor in recent operations, particularly in identifying local supply points, tracking suspicious movement and preventing repeat offences. They added that community-level vigilance had strengthened the district’s ability to act against both drug-related activity and other forms of crime.

District authorities also pointed to the growing use of surveillance infrastructure in support of policing. CCTV cameras have been installed at several key points across Faridkot to improve monitoring and response. In Dhilwan Kalan village, officials said an expanded camera network now covers internal link roads as well as nearby highways, with access available to village representatives and the police for real-time monitoring.

Local representatives said the surveillance system had helped detect suspicious movement and supported timely police action. They said the availability of visual monitoring at vulnerable points had improved deterrence and made it easier to alert police when unusual activity was noticed.

Civil society groups associated with local outreach efforts also said there had been a visible change in public confidence. Representatives working in the district said stronger enforcement had disrupted parts of the local drug trade and encouraged more residents to come forward with information. They said cooperation between police and the public had improved in recent months, particularly in areas where awareness campaigns and local meetings were being held regularly.

Officials said the campaign in Faridkot has not been limited to enforcement alone. Alongside police operations, the administration has also been running awareness drives aimed at discouraging substance abuse and building long-term community resistance to drugs. These efforts have included coordination with local bodies and social organisations, as well as public engagement activities intended to broaden participation in the anti-drug campaign.

Punjab has in recent months been pushing a wider anti-drug drive across districts, with a focus on enforcement, intelligence gathering and public outreach. In Faridkot, officials said the district-level model now rests on three pillars: sustained action against drug-related offences, wider technology deployment and local cooperation through community networks.

Police said the district would continue to intensify monitoring and maintain pressure on those involved in drug trafficking and related crimes. Officials added that the recent figures should be seen as part of an ongoing process, with law-enforcement agencies seeking to consolidate gains through sustained operations and continued public engagement.

For now, Faridkot is being presented by the district administration as an example of how coordinated policing, local intelligence and surveillance support can be combined in an attempt to weaken drug networks and improve law and order at the district level.