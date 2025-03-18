Feast Your Way Through Illinois: Michelin Magic, Jazz & Soul Food, and the Best Deep Dish in Town

It is often said that food is another form of travel. It functions as a gateway to other cultures and people: cluing us into who they are, where their roots lie, what shaped them, and what is shaping them still. It gives us a peek into their terroir, winds and climate; and it introduces us to traditions and techniques both new and ancient. While travelling, food is also often what anchors us to a new place by creating standout memories. Enjoy the delicious and soulful recipes of Chicago’s Michelin

Nowhere is this more evident than in Illinois, where Michelin starred temples of gastronomy vie for your attention against the titans of Chicago's very own deep dish pizza, maestros of Chicago jazz and soul food, vegan virtuosos and local culinary traditions with roots that claw deep into history.

Whether you are a gourmand seeking your next culinary adventure, a lover of jazz, or simply in search of the OG pizza slice; Illinois has your number, and it's calling.

Every great journey is fuelled by great food at Brown Sugar Bakery, Illinois

Illinois’ Michelin Magic

In Illinois, fine dining is more than a meal—it’s theatre. Every plate, a performance. Every bite, an unfolding story. Chicago, in particular, is home to some of the most sought-after Michelin-starred dining experiences in the world, where innovation meets artistry, and flavours are composed with the finesse of a symphony.

Alinea (3 Michelin Stars, Chicago)

At Alinea, the boundaries of dining are pushed, pulled, and utterly redefined. From edible helium balloons to desserts that are painted straight onto your table: a blend of textures and colours meant to be scooped and devoured with childlike delight. There is no menu in the traditional sense—only a journey, unfolding with a flourish of liquid nitrogen, burning embers, and smoke-filled glass orbs that hold secrets only revealed at the last second.

Discover Illinois through its Michelin stars

Oriole (2 Michelin Stars, Chicago)

Hidden behind an unassuming doorway, Oriole is a study in understated elegance. Here, each plate is a canvas of meticulous craftsmanship, where delicate foams, silken seafood, and perfectly aged proteins come together in harmony. It’s the kind of place where every bite feels like the crescendo of a symphony, and where the warmth of the service matches the refined, candlelit intimacy of the space itself.

Ever (2 Michelin Stars, Chicago)

Walking into Ever feels like stepping into a modernist dreamscape, where sleek lines and moody lighting set the stage for an unforgettable 8-10 course culinary pilgrimage. Here, ingredients are deconstructed, reimagined, and transformed into enchanting creations that look as if they were plucked from an art gallery. Expect dishes where each flavour is layered with precision, each plating designed for maximum visual drama, and where each course feels like a secret being whispered to you alone.

Kasama (1 Michelin Star, Chicago)

By day, Kasama is a bustling, homey Filipino bakery where the air is rich with the scent of buttery pastries and just-pulled espresso. By night, it transforms into a revelation in Filipino fine dining—a first-of-its-kind tasting menu experience where delicate lumpia are served alongside foie gras, where ube and coconut are elevated to haute cuisine, and where every plate tells the story of a culture through the lens of high-end gastronomy.

Take a seat at the Firefly Grill, nestled beside a serene lake at Illinois

Vie (1 Michelin Star, Western Springs)

Nestled in the charming suburbs of Western Springs, Vie is a love letter to Midwestern flavours, where the rich farmlands of Illinois take centre stage. Chef Paul Virant crafts seasonal menus that evolve with the land, featuring house-cured meats, fermented vegetables, and just-harvested heirloom grains. Whether it’s a silky corn bisque topped with crispy shallots or a perfectly tender lamb loin glazed with local honey, every dish is a celebration of Illinois’ natural bounty.

Temporis (1 Michelin Star, Chicago)

With only 20 seats, Temporis is one of the most intimate Michelin-starred dining experiences in Illinois. This tiny yet mighty culinary gem is defined by its ultra-seasonal approach, where chefs grow their own microgreens, edible flowers, and herbs in an in-house hydroponic garden - harvesting them moments before they land on your plate. Each dish is delicate yet deeply flavourful, and dining here feels less like a restaurant visit and more like an invitation to an artist’s studio - where food is the medium, and the plate, the canvas.

Hidden Gems & Culinary Surprises

Not all great meals come with white tablecloths and multi-course menus. Some live tucked away in unassuming storefronts, waiting to be discovered by those who venture beyond the obvious.

The Loyalist (Chicago)

A subterranean speakeasy-style hideaway, The Loyalist is the dark, moody, effortlessly cool sibling of Michelin-starred Smyth. But the real star here? A burger so beloved it has reached cult status - its juicy, griddled patty crowned with crispy onions, gooey cheese, and the kind of old school sesame seed bun that all brioche buns wish they could be.

Publican Quality Meats (Chicago)

A butcher shop, deli, and shrine to charcuterie all in one, Publican Quality Meats is where you go for handcrafted sausages, freshly baked bread, and decadent sandwiches stacked with layers of slow-cured meats. Pair it with an empty belly, and linger a while, because meals like this deserve your full attention.

Charlie Parker’s Diner (Springfield)

A Route 66 classic, Charlie Parker’s Diner is pure, unfiltered Americana at its best. Housed in a quirky quonset hut, this nostalgic roadside joint is best known for pancakes the size of a steering wheel, thick milkshakes, and the kind of diner charm that makes you feel like you've stepped into a scene from a classic movie.

Firefly Grill (Effingham)

Nestled beside a serene lake, Firefly Grill is a farm-to-table sanctuary, where ingredients are pulled straight from the restaurant’s own gardens and served in beautifully plated dishes. The setting? Picture twinkling string lights reflecting on the water, soft music drifting in the air, and dishes that taste like they were kissed by the sun.

A Plant-Based Paradise: Vegetarian & Vegan Dining in Illinois

In Illinois, vegetables take centre stage, transformed into delicious dishes that even meat lovers will enjoy. Whether you’re after fine dining, comforting classics, or a lively café with vegan pastries that could fool even the most devoted butter enthusiast, Illinois has plenty to offer.

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen (Chicago)

A little rustic and full of character, Bloom Plant Based Kitchen brings Latin American flavours to life in a vibrant and creative way. Every dish is packed with colour, spice, and the passion of a chef who believes plant-based food should be indulgent and satisfying. Their mole-smothered tamales are a highlight, and the stuffed piquillos are not to be missed.

Blind Faith Café (Evanston)

A long-standing favourite for over 40 years, Blind Faith Café is a cosy and stylish spot serving hearty vegetarian dishes. The cheesy poblano pepper-filled Pastel Azteca and seitan Tacos al Pastor are the kinds of meals that linger in your memory long after you leave.

Jazz and Dining: A Feast for the Senses

Illinois has a rich musical heritage, from the electrified blues of Chicago to intimate jazz clubs where live music and great food go hand in hand. In this state, dining is often more than just a meal—it’s an experience.

The Green Mill (Chicago)

Step into The Green Mill, and you step into history. Once frequented by Al Capone, this legendary jazz club retains its 1920s charm, with deep emerald booths, dim chandeliers, and wood-panelled walls creating an atmospheric setting. Enjoy live jazz with a selection of their signature dishes for an unforgettable evening.

Andy’s Jazz Club (Chicago)

Andy’s Jazz Club offers an impressive combination of music and dining, with "Jazz at Five" performances being a local favourite. If you miss the early show, there are three more sets to enjoy. The menu is as carefully curated as the music, featuring expertly cooked salmon and melt-in-the-mouth braised short ribs.

FitzGerald’s (Berwyn)

A little outside Chicago, FitzGerald’s in Berwyn is a lively, welcoming venue where jazz meets hearty Southern cuisine. From smoked brisket to creole omelettes and cracker-fried oysters, the food here is just as good as the music, served in a relaxed setting that makes you feel right at home.

The Deep Dish Debate: Where to Find the Best Pizza in Illinois

The question of where to find the best deep dish pizza in Illinois is a passionate debate. Here are some of the most well-loved contenders for the title.

Pequod’s Pizza (Chicago)

Pequod’s is legendary for its caramelised crust, created by slow-baking cheese along the edges of the pan until it forms a crisp, golden layer. The balance of sauce and cheese is just right, and the pepperoni crisps up beautifully. While the Lincoln Park location is excellent, visiting the original in Morton Grove is well worth the trip.

Lou Malnati’s (Statewide)

Lou Malnati’s is a household name for a reason. Their deep dish butter crust is light yet rich, the tomato sauce has just the right amount of tang, and the overall experience feels quintessentially Chicago.

Giordano’s (Statewide)

For the ultimate cheese pull, Giordano’s is the place to go. Their stuffed deep dish pizza takes indulgence to another level, with layers of mozzarella between two crusts, topped with a generous helping of tomato sauce.

Piece Brewery & Pizzeria's Pizza (Statewide)

If you prefer something a little lighter, Piece Brewery & Pizzeria, with locations across Illinois, offers a thin, crispy crust loaded with toppings. It’s a satisfying alternative to deep dish without being overly heavy.

Final Bite: The Ultimate Culinary Adventure Awaits

Illinois is a playground for food lovers, where every meal is an experience, every bite tells a story, and every plate is a work of art. Whether you're indulging in Michelin-starred masterpieces, chasing hidden gems, diving into a sea of gooey, golden deep dish pizza, or tucking into classic, old-school Chicago favorites accompanied by the sounds of jazz, Illinois is a feast for both the palate and the soul.

Wherever your travels take you, one thing is certain: Illinois is a destination to be savoured - one delicious bite, one breathtaking view, and one unforgettable memory at a time.

