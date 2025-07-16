fixMyTax: Streamlining Tax Compliance in India

New Delhi (India), July 16: Tax season in India has often been associated with stress and extensive paperwork. In the current digital-first era, fixmytax aims to change that narrative by making tax compliance more accessible for Indian citizens. Founded in 2022 by tax expert Dr. Pawan Jaiswal, the platform provides a digital experience for tax filing catering to individuals, freelancers, and small businesses across the country. Taxation now simplified with fixmytax

Dr. Jaiswal, with over 30 years of experience in direct and indirect taxation, financial planning, and regulatory compliance, developed fixmytax with the goal of broadening access to taxation services..

“Our vision is simple: No Indian should feel anxious about taxation. With the right technology and expert assistance, tax compliance can be fast, transparent, and stress-free,” says Dr. Jaiswal.

A Platform Focused on User Experience

fixmytax functions as a digital compliance partner. The platform enables users to complete their ITR filing, GST submissions, TDS compliances, tax notice responses, and even appeals, potentially reducing the need for visits to tax consultant or government office.

Key Features of fixmytax Include:

Digital Filing – Designed for digital processing.

– Designed for digital processing. Human Support – Access to qualified professionals via video, chat, or call.

– Access to qualified professionals via video, chat, or call. Transparent Pricing – Packages with no hidden fees.

– Packages with no hidden fees. Data Security – Features end-to-end encryption and adheres to Indian data privacy norms.

fixmytax is designed to provide tax expertise across various locations in India.

Supporting MSMEs & Freelancers

In addition to individual filings, fixmytax offers services for MSMEs and small businesses. The platform supports business incorporation, TDS/GST returns, and Virtual CFO services, aiming to assist entrepreneurs with compliance.

Led by Legal and Tax Experts

The leadership of fixmytax includes Dr. Jaiswal and co-founder Adv. Nidhi Pawan Singh, an expert in corporate law and taxation and an empaneled mediator at the Allahabad High Court. Adv. Ajit Kumar, with experience in litigation, is also part of the team.

“fixmytax was created to hand power back to the people. Whether it’s your first ITR or a complex tax notice, our team is here to help every step of the way,” adds Dr. Jaiswal.

Expanding Digital Reach

fixmytax has served clients in various regions, from metropolitan areas to smaller towns and rural locations, aiming to provide secure and simplified tax solutions. As digital adoption in India increases, fixmytax seeks to contribute to tax transparency and accessibility.

