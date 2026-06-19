From India to the UAE: The Global Expansion of ARS Colors and Ramsha in Color and Carpet Design

Unlike digital or printed color references, ARS Colors offers physical, yarn-based color systems designed specifically for wool and viscose. These systems allow designers, manufacturers, exporters, and buyers to experience the shade and texture before production begins, helping ensure consistency across batches and geographies.

ARS Colors has maintained a consistent presence in the textile and carpet industry for many years. Founded in India, the brand was developed to address a key challenge in manufacturing and design: accurate and reliable color matching.

India’s legacy in textiles, design, and craftsmanship continues to evolve on the global stage. Two Indian-origin brands, ARS Colors and Ramsha, are examples of this transformation. With an established presence in India and a growing footprint in the UAE, both brands are supporting India’s position as a source of quality, precision, and design capability for international markets.

Ramsha has its roots in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, known worldwide as the Carpet City of India. The brand has established itself as a manufacturer of handmade carpets, combining traditional weaving techniques with modern design thinking.

Over time, ARS Colors has built industry recognition and is now used by professionals in more than 65+ countries. Its expansion into the UAE has extended its global reach, making it a commonly used color reference for international designers and buyers working with Indian and global manufacturers.

With a presence in the UAE, Ramsha caters to architects, interior designers, hospitality groups, and homeowners seeking customised carpet solutions that align with international quality standards. The brand’s ability to deliver both design variety and consistent quality has helped it gain visibility across global markets.

Ramsha offers a range of carpet styles to meet diverse interior requirements, including royal, elegant, luxury, classic, and contemporary designs. Its product portfolio includes hand-knotted and hand-tufted carpets, and hand-woven carpets along with wall-to-wall carpet solutions tailored for hotels, residences, commercial spaces, and bespoke interior projects.

Where Color Accuracy Meets Craftsmanship ARS Colors and Ramsha share a functional alignment. ARS Colors supports color standardisation at the design and production stage, while Ramsha applies those colors through craftsmanship and controlled manufacturing processes. This alignment helps maintain design intent from concept to final installation, a requirement for many global projects.

Expanding India’s Design Influence Globally The expansion of both brands into the UAE reflects a strategic connection between Indian manufacturing expertise and a design-driven market. It also highlights how Indian-origin companies are evolving into global participants while staying rooted in quality, heritage, and innovation.

As demand worldwide for customised, and high-end interior solutions grows, ARS Colors and Ramsha continue to build India’s global footprint in color systems and carpet craftsmanship, establishing reference points beyond national boundaries.

Founded by Asif Hasan, ARS Colors and Ramsha blend traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, creating products of consistent quality and positioning the brands as established global participants.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!