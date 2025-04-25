From Pub Crawling to Vibe Dancing - A Spectrum of Nightlife That Zurich Offers

Zurich has a vibrant nightlife, especially in the summer as tourists and locals gather to explore the city. You can find special summer markets, summer restaurants, and summer parties happening throughout the season. Sip on a handcrafted cocktail at Barfussbar while enjoying stunning views of Zurich’s Old Town.

How Zurich Raises the Bar

You would think there’s a limit to outdoor seating when it comes to bars, but not in Zurich. Each unique in its way, there are terrace bars, poolside bars, historical buildings, and heritage destinations Zurich’s open-air drinking will take you to.

Terrace Bars

Barfussbar

Known for its vibrant nightlife, Barfussbar also excels in preparing delicious cocktails that you can sip while enjoying a view of the Old Town.

El Lokal Terrasse

El Lokal Terrasse is a sweet little island where music and sports enthusiasts join their bands over craft beers and fresh food. They host regular live concerts by international bands which can be enjoyed alongside capturing their unique decorations for the gram.

Waterside Bars

Bauschänzli

Located in the heart of the city on River Limmat, Bauschänzli Island is home to the famous beer garden. From the beautiful chestnut trees to authentic local culinary delicacies and freshly brewed beer, it is one of the favourites.

Fischer’s Fritz

Whether it is the breathtaking view of Lake Zurich, or their star dish Fischchnusperli, Fischer’s Fritz is my favourite in Zurich. Their local artisan wines and fish dishes are popular beyond the city limits.

Rimini Bar

Zurich’s nightlife is incomplete without Badi-Bars. The waterside pools and adjacent bars reek of sophistication. Rimini Bar is among my frequent visits as they also add a summer Monday Market from May to August.

Green Garden Corners

Binz & Kunz

Open till midnight, Binz and Kunz restore the balance between grilled delicacies and chilled drinks. With a wide range of cuisines to choose from and a gorgeous garden to marvel at, this outdoor bar is frequented by tourists and locals.

Enjoy grilled delicacies and refreshing drinks in the charming garden setting of Binz & Kunz.

Frau Gerolds Garten

Visiting Frau Gerolds Garten is an all-around experience of a beer garden, art displays, local shops, and summer events all of which can be enjoyed from the sunny, warm, and cosy terrace all through summer. The romantic winter garden with its fondue parlour also attracts many to Frau Gerolds Garten during the colder months.

Outdoor Bars and Restaurants

Kleine Freiheit

As the name suggests, Kleine Freiheit offers a little ray of freedom from the difficulties life throws. Located near the university quarters, the vibrant seating and beachside vibes pair up with comfort food in Kleine Freiheit, just before the Central.

Nüni Restaurant

Formerly an SBB workshop, the area around Nüni Restaurant is quickly gaining traction as an up-and-emerging commercial and residential zone. With increasing footfall, Nüni Restaurant pays homage to the furnace that once built railway equipment by having their unique oven-made dishes.

From an old railway workshop to a foodie hotspot—Nüni Restaurant brings oven-baked flavors to Zurich’s nightlife.

Rio Bar

Rio Bar Express Buffet has earned its position as an emerging hotspot for travellers, office lunches, and parties. With the advantage of being located close to Zurich Main Station and Langstrasse Quarter, their buffet menu successfully stands out of the crowd.

The Cocktails of The Hour

Zurich has very expert mixologists who know exactly what you want and shake up delicious cocktails. If you are looking for which cocktail bars to go to, here is a comprehensive list along with why you should visit them.

Bar am Wasser

To have talented mixologists prepare their round of cocktails as you relish the view of the lake, Bar am Wasser is where you should go. Exceptional cocktails meet scenic lake views at Bar am Wasser, where expert mixologists craft every drink to perfection.

Cinchona Bar

The crowd drastically changes between morning and evening, but the cocktails and highballs stay equally delicious at all hours in Cinchona Bar.

Day or night, Cinchona Bar serves expertly mixed cocktails and highballs in a chic and modern setting.

Clouds Bar

Clouds Bar, as the name suggests is the topmost bar from where you can enjoy a breathtaking city view while sipping one of their signature cocktails. Along with a panoramic view of the city, Clouds Bar also organises Gin tastings.

Dine above the city at Clouds Bar, Zurich’s highest bar with breathtaking skyline views and premium gin tastings.

Jules Verne Panorama Bar

The Jules Verne Panorama Bar has a reputation for the gorgeous city view it offers and is located in the same building as the Urania Observatory. Whether it is first-class wines, delicious cocktails, or French food, Jules Verne excels in all.

Unparalleled panoramic views, elegant cocktails, and a touch of French charm—Jules Verne is a must-visit.

Kronenhalle Bar Zürich

Zurich's art circle's favorite, Kronenhalle Bar can be found at Bellevue. For regulars at Kronenhalle, the chef maintains a logbook of their favourite food and cocktails, ensuring the ultimate personal touch in serving the guests. A favorite among Zurich’s art elite, Kronenhalle Bar pairs exquisite cocktails with an intimate, stylish setting.

Le Raymond Bar

Coffee in the morning and cocktails at night sounds like the perfect duo, offered at Le Laymond Bar on Schanzengraben Canal. A long list of homemade recipes like pies, breads, and antipasti perfectly combine with their espressos and skilfully curated cocktail mixes. Mornings with espresso, nights with cocktails—Le Raymond Bar transitions from a coffee haven to a lively bar by the canal.

Old Crow Bar

A whiskey specialist, Old Crow Bar boasts a collection of over 1500 liquors and spirits. With a rusty, old, and authentic glamour, the bar features about 500 different kinds of whiskey that are all shelved behind the cocktail counter, adding to the atmosphere.

Whiskey lovers rejoice! Old Crow Bar boasts a rare selection of over 1,500 spirits from around the world.

Grooving on the Drinking Floor

Unlike popular notions, Zurich has some real jazz up its sleeve. Whether it is electronic music or old-school hip-hop, find your perfect dance beat at these dance clubs located within the city area.

Kaufleuten Zürich

Whether you are looking for a dancing club or a live concert, Kaufleuten is the place to be. Located near Paradeplatz, the building is over a century old, and the bar is a cultural institution for its regulars and new guests.

Hive Club

The only thing better than a dance floor is two dance floors, found only in Hive Club. If the delectable menu at the in-house kitchen is not enough to keep partygoers up till dawn, their separate dance and disco floors are there to rock the party.

Two dance floors, electronic beats, and an all-night party scene—Hive Club is Zurich’s dance music capital!

Mascotte

Some of the flashiest parties are hosted in Mascotte, located in Bellevue. Zurich’s oldest club has been standing tall for the last 100 years.

Party at Zurich’s oldest club, Mascotte, where legendary events and dazzling nightlife come alive.

Jade

Search for some good Rhythm and Blues would bring you to Jade. Alongside familiar hip-hop and some classic Latin notes, the club also offers authentic RnB, attracting music enthusiasts. The occasional champagne showers just add more glitter to the party.

Rhythm and Blues meets classic hip-hop at Jade, Zurich’s ultimate destination for RnB lovers.

Plaza

Located at Badenerstrasse 109 in Zurich, Plaza Klub once housed the city's first movie theater. Today, it has an active ground floor bar, and an upstairs iconic disco dance floor. It also provides varied entertainment events from live concerts to themed parties.

Enjoy a night out at the Plaza Klub where Zurich’s nightlife meets retro glamour.

Supermarket

What is clubbing without some electronic music jamming your steps? Supermarket brings international DJs who play the beats as guests vibe and dance on the spacious indoor and outdoor dance floor.

