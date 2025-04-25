From Pub Crawling to Vibe Dancing - A Spectrum of Nightlife That Zurich Offers
Zurich has a vibrant nightlife, especially in the summer as tourists and locals gather to explore the city. You can find special summer markets, summer restaurants, and summer parties happening throughout the season.
How Zurich Raises the Bar
You would think there’s a limit to outdoor seating when it comes to bars, but not in Zurich. Each unique in its way, there are terrace bars, poolside bars, historical buildings, and heritage destinations Zurich’s open-air drinking will take you to.
Terrace Bars
Barfussbar
Known for its vibrant nightlife, Barfussbar also excels in preparing delicious cocktails that you can sip while enjoying a view of the Old Town.
El Lokal Terrasse
El Lokal Terrasse is a sweet little island where music and sports enthusiasts join their bands over craft beers and fresh food. They host regular live concerts by international bands which can be enjoyed alongside capturing their unique decorations for the gram.
Waterside Bars
Bauschänzli
Located in the heart of the city on River Limmat, Bauschänzli Island is home to the famous beer garden. From the beautiful chestnut trees to authentic local culinary delicacies and freshly brewed beer, it is one of the favourites.
Fischer’s Fritz
Whether it is the breathtaking view of Lake Zurich, or their star dish Fischchnusperli, Fischer’s Fritz is my favourite in Zurich. Their local artisan wines and fish dishes are popular beyond the city limits.
Rimini Bar
Zurich’s nightlife is incomplete without Badi-Bars. The waterside pools and adjacent bars reek of sophistication. Rimini Bar is among my frequent visits as they also add a summer Monday Market from May to August.
Green Garden Corners
Binz & Kunz
Open till midnight, Binz and Kunz restore the balance between grilled delicacies and chilled drinks. With a wide range of cuisines to choose from and a gorgeous garden to marvel at, this outdoor bar is frequented by tourists and locals.
Frau Gerolds Garten
Visiting Frau Gerolds Garten is an all-around experience of a beer garden, art displays, local shops, and summer events all of which can be enjoyed from the sunny, warm, and cosy terrace all through summer. The romantic winter garden with its fondue parlour also attracts many to Frau Gerolds Garten during the colder months.
Outdoor Bars and Restaurants
Kleine Freiheit
As the name suggests, Kleine Freiheit offers a little ray of freedom from the difficulties life throws. Located near the university quarters, the vibrant seating and beachside vibes pair up with comfort food in Kleine Freiheit, just before the Central.
Nüni Restaurant
Formerly an SBB workshop, the area around Nüni Restaurant is quickly gaining traction as an up-and-emerging commercial and residential zone. With increasing footfall, Nüni Restaurant pays homage to the furnace that once built railway equipment by having their unique oven-made dishes.
Rio Bar
Rio Bar Express Buffet has earned its position as an emerging hotspot for travellers, office lunches, and parties. With the advantage of being located close to Zurich Main Station and Langstrasse Quarter, their buffet menu successfully stands out of the crowd.
The Cocktails of The Hour
Zurich has very expert mixologists who know exactly what you want and shake up delicious cocktails. If you are looking for which cocktail bars to go to, here is a comprehensive list along with why you should visit them.
Bar am Wasser
To have talented mixologists prepare their round of cocktails as you relish the view of the lake, Bar am Wasser is where you should go. Exceptional cocktails meet scenic lake views at Bar am Wasser, where expert mixologists craft every drink to perfection.
Cinchona Bar
The crowd drastically changes between morning and evening, but the cocktails and highballs stay equally delicious at all hours in Cinchona Bar.
Clouds Bar
Clouds Bar, as the name suggests is the topmost bar from where you can enjoy a breathtaking city view while sipping one of their signature cocktails. Along with a panoramic view of the city, Clouds Bar also organises Gin tastings.
Jules Verne Panorama Bar
The Jules Verne Panorama Bar has a reputation for the gorgeous city view it offers and is located in the same building as the Urania Observatory. Whether it is first-class wines, delicious cocktails, or French food, Jules Verne excels in all.
Kronenhalle Bar Zürich
Zurich's art circle's favorite, Kronenhalle Bar can be found at Bellevue. For regulars at Kronenhalle, the chef maintains a logbook of their favourite food and cocktails, ensuring the ultimate personal touch in serving the guests. A favorite among Zurich’s art elite, Kronenhalle Bar pairs exquisite cocktails with an intimate, stylish setting.
Le Raymond Bar
Coffee in the morning and cocktails at night sounds like the perfect duo, offered at Le Laymond Bar on Schanzengraben Canal. A long list of homemade recipes like pies, breads, and antipasti perfectly combine with their espressos and skilfully curated cocktail mixes. Mornings with espresso, nights with cocktails—Le Raymond Bar transitions from a coffee haven to a lively bar by the canal.
Old Crow Bar
A whiskey specialist, Old Crow Bar boasts a collection of over 1500 liquors and spirits. With a rusty, old, and authentic glamour, the bar features about 500 different kinds of whiskey that are all shelved behind the cocktail counter, adding to the atmosphere.
Grooving on the Drinking Floor
Unlike popular notions, Zurich has some real jazz up its sleeve. Whether it is electronic music or old-school hip-hop, find your perfect dance beat at these dance clubs located within the city area.
Kaufleuten Zürich
Whether you are looking for a dancing club or a live concert, Kaufleuten is the place to be. Located near Paradeplatz, the building is over a century old, and the bar is a cultural institution for its regulars and new guests.
Hive Club
The only thing better than a dance floor is two dance floors, found only in Hive Club. If the delectable menu at the in-house kitchen is not enough to keep partygoers up till dawn, their separate dance and disco floors are there to rock the party.
Mascotte
Some of the flashiest parties are hosted in Mascotte, located in Bellevue. Zurich’s oldest club has been standing tall for the last 100 years.
Jade
Search for some good Rhythm and Blues would bring you to Jade. Alongside familiar hip-hop and some classic Latin notes, the club also offers authentic RnB, attracting music enthusiasts. The occasional champagne showers just add more glitter to the party.
Plaza
Located at Badenerstrasse 109 in Zurich, Plaza Klub once housed the city's first movie theater. Today, it has an active ground floor bar, and an upstairs iconic disco dance floor. It also provides varied entertainment events from live concerts to themed parties.
Supermarket
What is clubbing without some electronic music jamming your steps? Supermarket brings international DJs who play the beats as guests vibe and dance on the spacious indoor and outdoor dance floor.
