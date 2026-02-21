FROM STADIUMS TO STREET STYLE: BUDWEISER 0.0 DROPS COOLEST JERSEYS IN TOWN

National, 21st February 2026: As cricket fever sweeps the country with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup underway, Budweiser 0.0 has dropped the coolest drip of the season. For the first time ever, the brand has launched a limited-edition cricket-inspired jersey, in collaboration with sportswear label SIX5SIX - a homegrown brand known for designing jerseys for sports teams and IPL teams. ~ Budweiser 0.0 has partnered with label SIX5SIX to launch first-of-its-kind cricket jerseys ~ ~ Limited-edition jerseys go on sale starting Sunday 12 noon ~

Available in two colours, this launch marks Budweiser 0.0’s bold entry into the cricket-style arena, tapping into the rising trend of match-day dressing. Think coordinated stadium fandom, watch parties, themed house gatherings and those slow-motion reels when the winning six lands. Every detail of the jersey is built for the energy that unites cricket fans everywhere.

And that energy carries straight onto the back of the jersey. The striking “20” is more than a nod to the T20 format - it marks 20 years of Budweiser in India, making the jersey equal parts statement streetwear and cultural souvenir. In a country where cricket is an emotion and streetwear is expression, the symbolism hits deep. It’s a tribute to two decades of Budweiser’s journey, stitched into a silhouette crafted for today’s fan.

Commenting on the drop, Vineet Sharma, VP Marketing and Trade Marketing, AB InBev India said, “Cricket in India is a shared emotion, identity and celebration. With this limited-edition jersey, we wanted to give fans a fresh canvas to express that passion and feel truly connected to the game. The ’20’ on the back is a meaningful marker of the T20 format, of 20 years of Budweiser in India and of the fans who have been at the heart of our journey. The drop is about bringing cricket culture into everyday style and putting that spirit directly into the hands of the fans and wardrobes.”

Commenting on the partnership, Avni Aneja Co-founder, SIX5SIX said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Budweiser 0.0 on this drop. At SIX5SIX, sport has never lived only on the field - it’s always permeated into culture. Staying true to our philosophy of using sport as a cultural canvas, SIX5SIX approached the jersey as a story you can wear. The design features fingerprint-inspired graphics that symbolise the collective identity of fans and Budweiser 0.0’s deep-rooted connection with them. Elevated with a contemporary, street-forward silhouette, the jersey challenges traditional notions of cricket apparel and we’re excited to get these in the hands of fans!”

Exclusively available on the SIX5SIX website starting Sunday at 12 noon and priced at INR 2,500, the drop will be live only for a limited window — leaning into the hype-driven rhythms of modern street fashion.

In a World Cup season filled with big moments and bigger emotions, this might just be the most unexpected drop yet. The launch also builds on Budweiser 0.0’s global partnership with the ICC — bringing the game, quite literally, into the hands of the fans.

