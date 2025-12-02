German electronic artist Ben Böhmer performs at a sustainability forward concert in Gurgaon

Large concerts are built to create spectacle, but they also create impact that is harder to see. The energy needed to power stages, lights, and audio systems draws heavily on fossil fuel sources. Crowds generate heaps of waste through plastic cups, food packaging, merchandise wrappers, and promotional material. Thousands travel by car or flight to reach a venue, adding transport emissions to the total footprint. Even the materials used for staging and set design often end up as non-recyclable waste. The Seagram's 100 Pipers gurgaon concert showcased zero waste approach with Ben Böhmer.

The result is a predictable pattern. Music brings people together for one night, but the environmental cost stretches long after the final track fades.

A Zero Waste Experience in Gurgaon

This approach sits within the brand’s philosophy of 'Good Music, Good People, Good Earth'.

That is what Seagram's 100 Pipers Travel Gear attempted to explore at the recent music concert in Gurgaon, bringing one of the most recognisable German electronic music artists, Ben Böhmer, to perform.

The idea behind the ‘Play for a Cause’ concert was simple: if a global electronic music act can draw massive crowds, the event should also demonstrate how a concert of that scale can reduce its footprint. This approach sits within the brand’s philosophy of Good Music, Good People, Good Earth—an idea that ties cultural experiences to environmental care. The entire experience was designed as a zero-waste experience.

Art as a Sustainability Signal

The Tree for Change made from upcycled materials.

At the centre of the venue stood the Tree for Change which became a symbol of the Play for a Cause experience. Created by sustainability artist Manveer Singh, known as Plasticvalla, it drew the most attention across the night. The piece was built entirely from waste collected from hundreds of homes. Cardboard, wires, bottles, and layers of MLP plastic formed the structure. The installation weighed a ton, used more than 450 kilograms of upcycled plastic, and stood 18 feet tall. Bottle cut leaves and textured MLP forms gave it a sense of movement and renewal.

The Systems Behind the Zero Waste Design

The zero-waste system was run in partnership with Skrap, a sustainability and waste management organisation. Waste was segregated at the source. Recycling and composting stations were spread across the venue. PET, plastic, metal, paper, and glass were collected for responsible processing. The goal was simple. Keep as much material as possible away from landfills.

Closing the Loop on Surplus Food

Food was woven into the zero waste plan as well with the partnership with The Robin Hood Army. The idea was to ensure that not a single untouched meal ended up in a bin.

Small Choices, Big Impact

Some changes were small but carried real impact. The event introduced rice husk glasses as an alternative to single use plastic cups. Each glass came with a clip that made it easy to carry, which encouraged people to reuse it through the night. The glasses became a popular takeaway, and the shift helped prevent an estimated 32,000 disposable cups from entering landfills.

A Larger Journey

The initiative has built its identity around using music and public influence to drive social action. Previous editions have focused on issues like corneal blindness through eye donation drives, organ donation advocacy, and large-scale tree planting efforts across India. The sustainability focus of the Ben Böhmer show continues that pattern of mixing entertainment with responsibility. The Gurgaon concert will not solve the sustainability challenge on its own. But it demonstrates a framework that future organisers can build on.

Note to the reader: This article has been created on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not involve the journalistic or editorial staff of Hindustan Times. Readers are advised that alcohol consumption is injurious to health, can be addictive, and is prohibited for individuals below the legal drinking age. This content is informational and not intended for promotion.