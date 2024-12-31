Gifts of Winter Unboxed - Explore Lake Lucerne and Mount Pilatus this Snow Season

Snow-dusted peaks, fairytale villages, and winter sports galore – welcome to the winter wonderland of Switzerland, a country where every view seems as if it was taken straight from a picture postcard! Explore the wonders of Switzerland this winter

Nestled in the heart of Switzerland, Lucerne is the ultimate winter getaway! Surrounded by soaring mountains, overlooking Lake Lucerne, this charming city with an ancient soul and a modern spirit blends history, culture, traditions, scenic cruises, mountain excursions, exquisite cuisine and astounding natural beauty for an unforgettable holiday!

Let’s dive into all things Lucerne in winter now, shall we?

Soak in views atop Mount Pilatus by the winter

Enjoy the snow this new year while travelling at Mount Pilatus

No winter trip to Switzerland is complete without a visit to the majestic Mount Pilatus which offers breathtaking views of the country’s shimmering lakes and surrounding snow-capped peaks. As the legend goes, a dragon once inhabited Mount Pilatus, making the visit even more intriguing.

You can fit this into any itinerary to Switzerland – you can plan it as a perfect half-day excursion from Lucerne or a full-day excursion from Zurich, Basel, or Berne depending upon what you are planning to do on the rest of the trip. It is a good idea to board the Pilatus panorama gondolas just 10 minutes outside the city of Lucerne and marvel at the stunning views even before you have reached the summit!

Take a ride in the lap of luxury on the exclusive Champagne gondola ride

Those who want to make it even more special can hop into an exclusive Champagne gondola ride up Mount Pilatus. Starting this winter, you can enjoy a ‘Champagne Basket’ as you make your way to the top with a special someone. At the valley station in Kriens, you will receive your special basket with two cozy blankets, a bottle of champagne, and two glasses.

This luxurious experience sets the stage for a truly unforgettable journey as you get a true taste of the Swiss Alps with a touch of luxury: you can snuggle in the blanket, savour a glass of champagne, and let the breath-taking scenery unfold before embarking on the exhilarating “Dragon Ride” aerial cableway as you ascend to a height of 2,132 meters and be captivated by the awe-inspiring panorama that the Swiss Alps offer.

Spend a night amongst the stars at Pilatus Kulm Hotels

Imagine waking up to a sunrise where the sky is painted in hues of orange and pink. Pilatus Kulm boasts of some of the most spectacular sunrises and sunsets in the world, which you get to witness from an elevation of 2,132 meters above sea level. You can choose to stay at one of the Two Hotels, the historic mountain Hotel Pilatus-Kulm ****, which was built in 1890, and the more contemporary Hotel Bellevue ***, which offers modern amenities and comfort.

If you are seeking an experience that offers you a chance to be one with nature and energise yourself, you can consider booking the Summit Dreams package, which not only includes an unforgettable overnight stay on the top of a mountain but more indulgences in the form of a four-course dinner in the renowned Queen Victoria Hall (named after the British Monarch, who visited Mount Pilatus herself) as you watch the sun dip into the horizon. The following morning, you can enjoy the stunning sunrise with a sumptuous breakfast buffet that will fuel you for more Swiss adventures on the day ahead.

Indulge in winter sporting adventures

Ready for some winter thrills? Zip down two natural snow slopes on a sled. At Mount Pilatus, you can virtually rent all sorts of sleds and enjoy a thrilling ride through the snowy scenery. Two downhill slopes of natural snow make for thrilling sled rides. For a more relaxed pace, grab some snowshoes and explore the winter wonderland –snowshoeing is just the thing for you. There are three marked trails where you can soak up the peace and quiet of the snowy landscape.

When the weather gets chilly, it’s time to warm up with some delicious food! Cosy up in one of the local restaurants and feast your senses on a classic Fondue or Raclette. You won’t regret it! Click here to find more about a winter vacation at Mount Pilatus: www.pilatus.ch/en/discover/activities/winter-pilatus

Experience the winter magic of Lake Lucerne

Indulge into the magical world of Lake Lucerne

Lake Lucerne, a jewel in the heart of Switzerland, takes on a serene beauty in the winter months where its tranquil blue waters meet the serenity of snow-draped mountains. Indulge your senses in this picture-perfect wonderland. You can choose to go for a unique cruise or an excursion that blends stunning views with unforgettable experiences as you pass through charming Christmas markets that pop up along the lakeshore with their festive treats.

Take a scenic ride: Take theShort Catamaran Cruise, an hour-long escape showcasing the surrounding peaks like Mount Pilatus and Bürgenstock. Enjoy breathtaking views of Lucerne, including iconic landmarks such as the Chapel Bridge and Water Tower. Alternatively, ascend to Bürgenstock by funicular for panoramic vistas that will leave you spellbound. The hybrid-powered vessel ensures a serene journey through stunning Alpine landscapes.

Hop onto a culinary cruise:Elevate your lunch break on theLunch Cruise, savoring seasonal menus aboard the modern motor vessel “Diamant.” Savour exquisite seasonal menus while enjoying panoramic lake views, creating a truly memorable culinary experience.

Rule the mountains:Looking for a mountain escape?The Queen of the Mountains Round Trip combines a scenic boat ride with a cogwheel ascent to Mount Rigi. Revel in scintillating views of surrounding mountain peaks and 13 different lakes, creating an unforgettable mountain escape.

Indulge in winter treats:For a traditional Swiss winter treat, try theFondue-and Raclette-Ship. You can treat yourself to local cheese specialties as you glide across the lake.

So, what are you waiting for? Discover the enchantment of Switzerland in winter. From snow-capped peaks to charming villages, this winter wonderland offers unforgettable experiences. Book your dream escape today and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.