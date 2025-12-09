Governor stresses role of public relations in Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) on Saturday underlined the role of public relations in interpreting India’s social and cultural landscape and supporting the country’s long-term development goals, during an interaction with a delegation of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) at Lok Bhawan. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) with a delegation of the Public Relations Society of India at Lok Bhawan in Dehradun, where he was invited to the 47th All India Public Relations Conference.

The delegation called on the Governor to invite him to the 47th All India Public Relations Conference, which will be held in Dehradun from 13 to 15 December.

According to an official statement, the Governor said that public relations can play an important role in understanding “the soul of India”, its cultural values and the emotions of its people, and in communicating these in a meaningful way. He added that public communication has a significant role in the realisation of the Union government’s Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, noting that development efforts require effective and credible communication to gain wider participation.

Singh said that in an era shaped by Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology and other emerging tools, the responsibilities of public relations professionals have increased. He emphasised that new technologies acquire real value only when they are applied while remaining rooted in India’s cultural and social context.

The Governor also observed that public relations should not be limited to disseminating information, but should contribute to providing direction and leadership in public discourse. He stressed the need for responsible and effective use of social media, stating that positive, factual and citizen-focused communication can help guide society in a constructive direction.

During the meeting, the PRSI delegation presented the conference brochure to the Governor and briefed him on the organisation’s activities and objectives. The delegation informed him that this year’s conference will focus on the theme, “Role of Public Relations in Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” and is expected to draw participation from over 300 delegates representing various states.

In view of Uttarakhand completing 25 years of its formation, the delegation said that special sessions will be organised on the state’s development trajectory, key achievements and future prospects. These discussions are expected to examine how communication and public outreach have intersected with governance and policy initiatives in the hill state.

Those present during the meeting included Joint Director of Information Dr. Nitin Upadhyay, PRSI Dehradun Chapter President Ravi Bijarniya, Secretary Anil Sati, Treasurer Suresh Bhatt, and members Sanjay Bhargava and Vaibhav Goyal.