Gujarat CM approves ₹1,185 crore road upgrades in Surat Economic Region

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has approved road infrastructure projects worth ₹1,185 crore in the Surat Economic Region (SER), covering multiple districts in South Gujarat as part of the state’s long-term economic development roadmap. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has approved ₹1,185 crore for road infrastructure upgrades across the Surat Economic Region in South Gujarat. (ANI Photo)

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, the projects include 24 road upgradation works spanning a total length of 383 kilometres across districts in the region.

The Surat Economic Region includes the districts of Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Dang. Together, these districts account for a significant share of Gujarat’s economic activity, with strong industrial and agricultural bases.

The state government said the projects are part of the regional economic master plans prepared by the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation, which was set up to guide long-term development planning. The plans aim to strengthen infrastructure and promote balanced growth across different regions of the state.

Officials said improved road connectivity is expected to enhance logistics efficiency by strengthening links between industrial hubs and Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) areas in the region. Better connectivity is also expected to facilitate movement of goods and labour.

Industries such as textiles, chemicals, petrochemicals and diamonds—key sectors in South Gujarat—are likely to benefit from the improved infrastructure, the government said. The upgrades will also enhance connectivity to industrial clusters including Kadod, Kadodara, Jolva, Mangrol, Kosamba and Tadkeshwar.

The government said better road connectivity will also support the transportation of agricultural produce, enabling farmers to access markets more easily.

In addition, improved infrastructure is expected to benefit tourism in South Gujarat by enhancing access to religious and eco-tourism destinations such as Siddhnath Mahadev Temple, Shabari Dham, Pandav Gufa, Anjani Kund, Saputara and Wilson Hills.

The state government said the infrastructure investments are part of Gujarat’s broader development roadmap aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.