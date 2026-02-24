Gujarat CM tables Assembly resolution to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on February 23, 2026 took up a resolution moved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to commemorate 150 years since the composition and first publication of ‘Vande Mataram’, with Patel describing the song as a continuing symbol of devotion to the motherland and national unity, according to a government statement issued after the proceedings. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tables a resolution in the Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar on February 23, 2026 to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, according to an official statement.

Speaking in the House in Gandhinagar, Patel said the song, written during the colonial period, should not be viewed as limited to that historical context. He said its words and meaning remain relevant in contemporary India and argued that the composition would “never become outdated”.

Patel linked the Assembly resolution to a national-level commemoration marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, which, he said, was being observed across the country. He attributed the nationwide observance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for public participation and said the commemoration provided an occasion to remember figures associated with the freedom movement and to pay tribute to the idea of Bharat Mata. He also said the song that energised the freedom struggle could, in his view, inspire citizens in the current period towards development goals and self-reliance.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister recalled that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed ‘Vande Mataram’ in 1875, and said the song helped shape national consciousness by reinforcing a sense of collective purpose. Patel said the song carried the central idea that the “chains of slavery” would be broken and that Indians would determine the nation’s future for themselves.

Referring to the colonial era, Patel said the British administration attempted to curb public renditions of the song and that those who sang it faced imprisonment and punishment. He said that despite restrictions and enforcement measures, the slogan “Vande Mataram” became closely associated with public mobilisation and the wider independence movement.

Patel also described the imagery associated with the song, saying it portrayed the motherland as abundant in water, fruits and grains, and linked the nation to symbols of knowledge, prosperity and protection. He referred to the way the song is often understood as invoking Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga, and said the imagery reflected devotion as well as a conception of strength and safeguarding of the nation.

The Chief Minister briefly traced the song’s later status after Independence, noting that the Constituent Assembly recorded in 1950 that ‘Vande Mataram’, given its place in the freedom movement, would be accorded equal respect alongside the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’. Patel said the recognition reflected the role the song played in shaping public sentiment during the struggle for Independence.

Patel also cited government-led public campaigns in recent years that have encouraged participation in national commemorations and symbols, including initiatives linked to indigenous products and public displays of the national flag, as examples of efforts to build wider cultural awareness. He said such programmes strengthened a “nation-first” sentiment among citizens and renewed focus on heritage, according to the official statement.

During the speech, Patel referred to “Operation Sindoor” while speaking on national security, describing it as an instance of India’s response to hostile actions. He did not provide details of the operation in the Assembly remarks, as per the government’s account.

To conclude, Patel read out a short passage that he attributed to Prime Minister Modi, describing ‘Vande Mataram’ as more than a song and as a marker of honour, sacrifice and public awakening. Members of the Assembly responded with chants of “Vande Mataram” during the proceedings, the statement said.