Gundogan joins Galatasaray after 'unforgettable moments' at Man City

MANCHESTER, England — Ilkay Gundogan completed a move from Manchester City to Galatasaray on Tuesday, bringing an end to his second spell with the Premier League club. HT Image

The former Germany international signed a two-year contract with Turkish champion Galatasaray and is the Istanbul club's latest high-profile recruit during this transfer window after Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane.

Gundogan helped City win five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups and the Champions League in his first spell with the club before leaving to join Barcelona in 2023. He returned a year later, but was unable to prevent City from enduring its first trophyless season in eight years.

“Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart,” Gundogan said in City's announcement. “We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so unforgettable moments not least being captain for the treble-winning season.”

His departure — on a free transfer — comes after Pep Guardiola embarked on an overhaul of his once dominant squad, with nine players recruited since January.

The 34-year-old Gundogan did not play in any of City’s three Premier League matches this season and was pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez in recent months.

During his trophy-laden time at City, Gundogan captained the team that won a treble of trophies in 2023 — the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The previous year, he scored two goals on the final day of the season to secure a comeback 3-2 win against Aston Villa to clinch the title.

City director of football Hugo Viana hailed Gundogan's time at the Etihad.

“Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City,” he said. "He brought trophy upon trophy back to the Etihad and no one will ever forget the huge role he played in those successes.

“It may now be time for him to say goodbye,” Viana added, “but we will never forget his legacy here at Manchester City. Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Gundogan, who is of Turkish descent, added that "lifting the Champions League trophy for this club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever. I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkey, a country that means ever such a lot to me.”

He was Guardiola's first signing at City when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

