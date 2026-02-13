When buyers walk into any appliance store or browse online listings, they find dozens of RO water purifiers priced around ₹15,000. On paper, they look reassuringly similar. They have multi-stage filtration, decent storage, familiar brand names, and promises of pure water. But the purchase price tells only part of the story. Hidden Costs of RO Water Purifiers: Why the ₹15,000 price tag is misleading



For most households, the real cost of an RO water purifier is not what is paid on day one. It is what adds up quietly over the next few years through filter replacements, service visits, AMCs, and warranty exclusions that buyers often discover only after they are locked in.

This article examines where these costs come from and what long-term ownership actually looks like across leading models in this category.

A few ways the costs add up 1. Filters don’t last as long as expected The filter life advertised usually refers to water with ideal conditions and Indian water rarely qualifies as such. High sediment levels, fluctuating TDS, seasonal changes, and aging municipal pipelines place much more stress on filters than the usual lab-tested benchmarks. In many homes the filters need replacement much earlier than expected, even when the purifier is technically working. Over time the annual or near-annual filter changes become normalised. This is an ongoing cost that is rarely clear at the time of purchase.

2. Servicing quietly becomes mandatory While servicing is often described as recommended, it eventually becomes unavoidable. If consumers miss a scheduled service they begin to notice slower flow rates, taste changes, warning indicators, or error messages. What starts as optional maintenance quickly turns into a necessity, especially once the first year is over. It is important to note that these service visits are rarely free.

3. AMC is positioned as peace of mind After the warranty period ends, many consumers are strongly encouraged to purchase Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs). These plans are marketed as hassle-free protection but they often cover only select components. Critical parts such as RO membranes, electrical assemblies, or specific filters may be excluded or billed separately. In practice, AMCs reduce uncertainty but do not eliminate cost. Consumer forums like Reddit are filled with complaints about AMCs being mandatory in practice but partial in coverage.

4. Warranty comes with lots of fine print Most warranties sound comprehensive until they are read carefully. Clauses related to “water quality,” “usage patterns,” or “consumables” can significantly limit coverage. In many cases, the very conditions that cause wear and tear (such as hard water, inconsistent supply, and sediment) are the same conditions that invalidate claims. The result is a gap between what buyers assume is covered and what actually is.

5. The real cost shows up after year 1 The first year of ownership is usually smooth. The second is where expenses begin to surface.

By the fourth or fifth year, cumulative spending on filters, service charges, and part replacements exceed the original purchase price of the purifier itself. What appeared affordable upfront turns into a recurring household expense.

Comparision Note: All comparisons are done on the basis of comprehensive warranties. These include all parts of the RO such as filters, electrical parts, service charges and any other RO related expense.

Model Price Filter life Warranty Product + Lifetime service cost over 8 years 1 Native M1 ₹ 14,999 2-year 2-year ₹ 30,000 2 Atomberg Intellon ₹ 17,999 2-year 2-year ~ ₹ 31,000 - ₹ 40,000 3 Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver ₹ 11,999 2-year 1-year ₹ 30,000- ₹ 50,000 4 Pureit Eco Water Saver ₹ 13,999 1-year 1-year ₹ 49,000 5 Kent Supreme Plus ₹ 14,999 1-year 1-year ₹ 60,500 Native M1

Native M1 has a 2-year filter life and a 2-year comprehensive warranty covering all components of the RO. The warranty can be renewed every two years for ₹5,000, extending coverage for the entire system. Each renewal includes a full filter replacement. There is no AMC required with this model



Cost Calculation

Timeline Cost Purchase + Year 1 ₹14,999 Year 2 0 Year 3 ₹5,000 Year 4 0 Year 5 ₹5,000 Year 6 0 Year 7 ₹5,000 Year 8 0 Total ₹ 30,000 Because both maintenance and warranty renewal costs are predefined, the total cost of ownership remains predictable throughout the life of the purifier.