Ghaziabad: A wellness programme “Taking You from Maybe to Baby” was organised in Indirapuram on Friday to mark World IVF Day. The programme organised at Gunjan IVF World, Ghaziabad, aimed to support individuals and couples on their fertility journey. Dr Gunjan Gupta, founder of Gunjan IVF world, stated that the programme provided guidance to those beginning their fertility journey or exploring IVF options. She said that the programme focused on the four key pillars of overcoming infertility – physical health, mental health, self-care and the wonders of IVF. Dr Gunjan said, “Through this initiative, we have tried to provide not just knowledge and support but also real tools that will help couples move from uncertainty to the joy of parenthood.” Holistic Wellness Programme Organised on World IVF Day by Gunjan IVF World

In the first session, yoga and health expert Ms Iris Vatrana discussed the importance of yoga in hormonal balance, stress relief and boosting fertility. In the second session, mental health expert Dr Mandira Adhikari shared some facts on emotional health and stress management during fertility treatments. In the third session, influencer and health advocate Ms Anshu Dhawan spoke about the importance of self-love and care during the fertility journey. Finally, Dr Gunjan Gupta, MD and Founder of Gunjan IVF World, provided useful information regarding three common myths related to IVF. These included questions such as, can IVF be done at any age? Is infertility solely a woman's issue? And are all IVF clinics the same? They discussed these topics in detail and also answered people's questions. The closing session offered a direct opportunity for people to interact with the experts.

The day concluded with a book launch by Dr Gunjan Gupta on Egg freezing which was launched at an IVF summit organised by IHW council.

About Gunjan IVF World

Gunjan IVF World is a leading fertility clinic in India, committed to ethical, advanced, and compassionate reproductive care. With state-of-the-art technology and a patient-first approach, the centre has helped more than 25,000 couples in expanding their families. The brand has also received recognition as a notable IVF Chain in North India.

