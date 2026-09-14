Home loan for salaried employees: Plan a sustainable EMI budget

A salaried income is predictable in a way self-employed income often isn't, but predictable doesn't mean unlimited. Before you commit to a home loan EMI, it helps to work out not just what you can technically qualify for, but what you can comfortably carry alongside rent, existing loans, and the ordinary cost of living for the next 15 to 30 years. Bajaj Finance offers home loans starting at 7.25% interest, suitable for salaried applicants with specific eligibility criteria, ensuring affordability without compromising savings.

The Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers interest rates starting from 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants, with EMIs from Rs. 671/lakh* and a repayment tenure of up to 32 years*, based on eligibility — figures worth anchoring your own budgeting exercise to before you start comparing properties.

How should salaried employees plan a sustainable EMI budget for a home loan? A sustainable EMI is one that fits your monthly take-home pay after accounting for existing obligations, doesn't require cutting into savings or emergency funds to sustain, and still holds up if your income growth is slower than you currently expect. This means working backward from what you're comfortable committing to every month, rather than forward from the maximum loan amount a lender is willing to offer.

What makes an EMI "sustainable" for a salaried income? Sustainability isn't just about affording the EMI this month — it's about affording it through salary reviews that don't always meet expectations, job changes that may involve a pay cut before a pay rise, and years where your other expenses grow faster than your income. Since a home loan with the Bajaj Finance Home Loan can run for up to 32 years*, based on eligibility, the EMI you commit to needs to work across a period that will almost certainly include at least one year where your finances are tighter than they are today.

What eligibility factors determine the loan a salaried applicant can access? A home loan for salaried employees from Bajaj Finance requires resident Indian citizenship along with a minimum of three years' work experience in a public sector firm, private sector firm, or MNC. A CIBIL Score of 725 or above is generally preferred, and age limits, where applicable, are assessed at loan maturity rather than at the time of application, so a younger applicant generally has more room to spread the EMI over a longer tenure than someone applying closer to retirement.

How should you account for income growth and job stability over the tenure? It's tempting to size your EMI around your expected salary in three or five years, on the assumption that increments will keep pace. A more conservative approach is to size it around your current income and treat future increments as a buffer for prepayment or an EMI increase later, rather than as capacity you're already spending. This matters more the longer your tenure runs — a 25- or 30-year loan will span multiple job changes and salary cycles for most salaried employees, and budgeting around today's numbers, not tomorrow's projections, keeps the plan resilient if a particular year doesn't go as expected.