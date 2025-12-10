How Nutrition Can Support Diabetes Management

Managing diabetes is about more than numbers — it’s about making steady choices every day around food, activity, and routines. Each decision is an opportunity to support health and well-being. Practical, consistent nutrition helps create a stable foundation, giving people confidence and a sense of control right from the start of their day, even when life feels unpredictable. For many Indians living with diabetes, much of day-to-day management starts with food. Every meal influences how the body responds, how glucose levels shift, and how predictable the day feels. With India’s typical dietary patterns often including refined carbohydrates and lower amounts of protein and fibre, many individuals may find it difficult to maintain steady blood sugar levels. Scientific insights indicate that three out of four people with diabetes in India do not achieve optimal glycaemic control, placing nutrition at the heart of effective, sustainable management. By prioritising balanced meals and essential nutrients, individuals can achieve better health outcomes and a more manageable daily routine.

Structured Nutrition

Living with diabetes means thinking about your health every day, and that constant attention can gradually feel overwhelming. From deciding what to eat to keeping up with glucose checks and daily routines, the effort can feel exhausting even when you’re doing your best. Acknowledging this strain is the first step toward easing it — and bringing more structure into everyday habits, including structured nutrition, can help create a steadier, more manageable rhythm.

Balanced Nutrition Supports Better Glycaemic Health

Scientific guidance emphasises that the composition of each meal — the balance of carbohydrates, protein, fats, and fibre — directly influences glucose changes. Diets high in refined carbohydrates are absorbed quickly, leading to rises in blood sugar. In contrast, meals that include a combination of high-quality protein, complex carbohydrates, and fibre may help moderate glucose release, support satiety, and contribute to steadier energy levels throughout the day.

Being prepared with nutritious, diabetes-friendly foods can make a meaningful difference in everyday management. Snacks such as high-fibre whole grains, nuts, roasted chana, and fruits offer a steady release of energy and help moderate glucose responses between meals. Staying hydrated with plain water is equally important, as dehydration can affect blood sugar levels. By keeping these essentials on hand, individuals can respond quickly to their body’s cues, maintain steadier glucose patterns, and avoid the disruptions that sudden hunger or long gaps between meals may cause.

Diabetes-specific formulas, designed with slow-digesting carbs and targeted nutrients, help stabilise blood sugar levels and improve metabolic outcomes when integrated into daily routines.

Role of Myo-Inositol in Supporting Metabolic Function

Among the nutrients discussed in scientific literature, myo-inositol is being studied for its role in supporting insulin action. Found naturally in foods like fruits, grains, and legumes, myo-inositol has been shown to help improve insulin sensitivity and support reductions in fasting glucose and HbA1c when incorporated into healthy dietary patterns. As part of a broader nutrition plan, it may offer an additional way to support metabolic balance.

For people who find their readings fluctuating despite consistent day-to-day efforts, adding nutrients like myo-inositol may provide some additional support. When used alongside healthy meals and lifestyle habits, it may help make glucose patterns steadier and easier to manage — giving individuals more confidence in their daily routines.

Structured Nutrition Provides Predictability and Convenience

Structured nutrition approaches; particularly diabetes-specific formulas (DSFs); are supported by clinical evidence. These formulas are designed with slow-digesting carbohydrates, high-quality protein, dual fibres, and targeted micronutrients to help minimise glucose spikes and support stable glycaemic responses. Studies indicate that incorporating DSFs into daily routines, under medical guidance, can lead to improvements in HbA1c, fasting glucose, triglycerides, and body composition.

Clinical nutrition research also highlights how Diabetes-Specific Formulas (DSFs) can complement everyday dietary choices. Studies, including those examining formulations like Abbott’s Ensure Diabetes Care, suggests that DSFs may support glycemic control and cardiovascular health, support weight related changes by reducing fat mass and visceral adipose tissue, and help preserve fat-free mass, making them a useful complement to everyday dietary practices.

Building on this foundation, the latest formulation has been developed with an adjusted nutrient profile. It features a triple care system with selected nutrients, including 4X higher myo-inositol, a low glycemic index carbohydrate blend, which is designed to help moderate blood sugar spikes. Combined with protein and fibre, these nutrients work together to support blood sugar control, assist cholesterol management, and help with weight-related goals. This may also help preserve lean muscle during weight loss, while contributing to reductions in overall body fat, including visceral fat which is stored deep in the belly around organs like the liver and pancreas, which is linked to conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

By offering controlled portions and balanced nutrients, DSFs provide a practical option for individuals who need consistency and convenience in their meal planning.

Speaking on the link between nutritional structure and ease of management, Agnes Siew Ling Tey, PhD, Senior Lead, Clinical Science & Nutrition, notes; “Diabetes-specific nutritional formula is a cornerstone of diabetes management. Clinical evidence shows that it can significantly improve glycaemic control, reduce cardiometabolic risk, and support weight management. When integrated into lifestyle interventions, it offers a powerful tool to enhance long-term health outcomes for people living with diabetes.”

A Clear Path Toward Better Health

As India continues to see rising rates of diabetes, scientific nutrition is emerging as a practical tool for improving outcomes. By prioritising balanced meals, incorporating nutrients like myo-inositol, and using structured nutrition options such as diabetes specific nutritional formulas alongside medical advice, individuals may achieve steadier glucose patterns and a more manageable daily rhythm. With an appropriate nutritional foundation, diabetes care can become clearer, more predictable, and far more sustainable.

The information contained in this article is only for patient education and shall not be considered as a substitute for doctor’s advice or recommendations. No HT editorial staff were involved in its creation. Readers are advised to always seek the professional guidance of a qualified physician or healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.