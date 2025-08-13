How to Use Loan Against Property for Home Renovation and Expansion

A Loan Against Property (LAP) is a financial tool that allows homeowners to utilise the value of their property for home renovation and expansion projects. By leveraging the equity in your residential, commercial, or industrial property, you can access funds to improve your living space. Explore How to Use Loan Against Property for Home Renovation

This article explores how to use a loan against property for home renovation and expansion, covering eligibility, benefits, the application process, and key considerations.

Why Property Loan Can Be a Good Option for Renovation

Using a property loan for home improvement is a way to raise funds without giving up ownership of the property. It can help you finance significant upgrades while maintaining ownership of your property.

You can access funds by leveraging your existing house.

The loans are secured; therefore, the lending companies may offer loans at a better interest rate than personal loans.

It can be used for remodelling, extending, or fixing buildings.

Extended loan terms can help in covering significant construction expenses.

You may potentially increase the value of your property by improving it.

A property loan can be an affordable option for financing renovation without getting burdened.

How A Loan Against Property Can Help With Home Expansion or Improvement

Opting for a loan against property for renovation comes with practical advantages:

Interest rates are usually more affordable than unsecured loans.

Repayment tenures can be longer, which may make EMIs more manageable.

You may be able to raise higher amounts of money depending on your property’s value.

You retain ownership of the property while you access the funds.

You have the flexibility to use the loan amount for interior work, structural improvements, or landscaping. Banks such as IDFC FIRST Bank generally permit this flexibility, as long as the use of the funds aligns with the terms of the loan.

Steps to Use a Property Loan for Renovation

To optimise this source of funding, a systematic approach can be helpful:

Identify the rooms or areas to be renovated. Consult professionals for accurate cost estimates.

Your loan eligibility depends on the market value of your home. Lenders typically offer a fixed percentage of this value.

Keep your income proofs, ID, address documents, and property papers ready. A good credit history may also be beneficial.

Look at various lenders to find the most favourable loan against property interest rate. Also, check for processing fees or hidden charges.

After approval, the funds are credited directly to your bank account.

What Areas to Prioritise in Renovation?

When using funds from your property loan, it can be a good idea to prioritise upgrades that may enhance both comfort and resale value. Some popular choices include:

Modernising bathrooms or kitchens

Building an additional bedroom, study or a guest room

Adding solar, or energy-conservative solutions.

Redesigning living spaces with better lighting or flooring

Converting unused areas into a home office or gym

Managing the Loan After Disbursal

Once the renovation work begins, it is important to keep track of your repayment plan. Here’s what to do:

Select a repayment timetable that suits your income

Pay your EMIs on time to avoid charges.

If you receive a bonus or extra funds, make part-payments

Monitor the loan against property interest rate, especially if it’s a floating rate, and consider refinancing if rates drop.

Final Thoughts

It can be a good idea to use a loan against property to renovate or extend your home. It may provide you with an opportunity to renovate your house exactly as you had envisioned, and the cost can be spread out into installments. This may allow you to accomplish more without compromising your long-term financial objectives, provided you approach it diligently.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.