North Charleston ‘teen takeover’: Group seen assaulting police officers on video after Florida horror

In the viral video, a female police officer can be seen being beaten up and assaulted by a group of teens. The North Charleston Police Department said that the incident occurred in the Chicora-Cherokee community on Saturday. They confirmed that multiple officers were injured.

The video is from North Charleston, South Carolina . Its authenticity has been confirmed by local news outlet WCSC 5 LIVE which also reported that the North Charleston Police Department addressed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

After a 19-year-old man was killed and six others were injured during a teen takeover in Pensacola, Florida , on Saturday, another shocking teen takeover video has hit the internet on Sunday.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the incident escalated from a block party for which the organizers in the Chicora-Cherokee community had permission from the police in advance, WCSC 5 LIVE reported.

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However, things turned chaotic around 8:30pm local time when reports of gunfire and individuals throwing fireworks at cars reached the police department.

The department said that responding officers tried to control the crowd by asking everyone to leave the area repeatedly. However, fights broke out in multiple places and officers intervened to de-escalate the situation. In the process, multiple officers were assaulted, the department said. It included two police officers who suffered minor injuries, one of whom can purportedly be seen in the viral video.

In the statement, the police said that multiple individuals involved with the incident Saturday have been arrested.

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“Attacks on law enforcement are unacceptable, and that responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the department said. “The safety of our residents and visitors remains our highest priority. We appreciate the cooperation of the many attendees who complied with officers’ instructions.”

What Happened In Florida? Details of Teen Takeover Horror A similar teen takeover incident from Florida on Saturday shocked the nation, raising questions on the pitfalls of the tradition.

Pensacola police said children (mostly from middle school or higher) were taking part in firework events when things turned violent. Shots were fired around 1:00am Sunday. Officers found multiple victims at the scene, including an unconscious 19-year-old man. The officers tried to provide CPR to the 19-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Six others were injured, the police added.

Referring to the mother of the deceased 19-year-old, Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said: “She deserves justice, and she deserves answers, and we’re going to do everything we can to get those for her.”