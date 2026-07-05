Feng Shui: 6 things in your home that might be draining your energy

The way your home feels can have a surprising impact on your mood, focus, and overall well-being. A clean, comfortable, and thoughtfully arranged space often helps you feel calmer and more motivated throughout the day. 6 things in your home that might be draining your energy (Pinterest)

According to Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond, your home reflects your life and can either support or slow the flow of positive energy. She suggests that certain overlooked features in your living space may contribute to feelings of heaviness, stress, or low motivation. Here are six things in your home that, according to Feng Shui principles, might be draining your energy.

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1. Cluttered surfaces Clutter can make even the most beautiful room feel overwhelming. According to Feng Shui, crowded countertops, overflowing shelves, and piles of unnecessary items interrupt the natural flow of chi, or life force energy. When your space feels chaotic, you may find it harder to focus, relax, or think clearly. Keeping surfaces organized can help create a greater sense of calm and balance.

2. Poor lighting Dark or dim spaces can feel heavy, affecting your mood and energy levels. Feng Shui views light as a source of life force energy, making bright and welcoming spaces feel more vibrant. Letting in natural sunlight whenever possible and adding warm lighting can make your home feel more uplifting.

3. Broken or unused items Whether it is a cracked mirror, a clock that no longer works, or unused appliances collecting dust, these objects may create a sense of unfinished business. Repairing, recycling, or donating them can refresh your space and make room for new opportunities.

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4. Neglected spaces Every home has areas that are easy to ignore, such as a cluttered drawer, an overstuffed closet, or a forgotten corner. Feng Shui suggests that these neglected spaces can reflect areas of life where you may feel stuck. Giving attention to places you usually avoid can make your home feel lighter and more organized.

5. Your bedroom setup Your bedroom is where you rest and recharge, so its layout matters. According to Feng Shui, the position of your bed, the placement of mirrors, and the presence of electronic devices can all influence the quality of your sleep. Creating a peaceful bedroom environment may help you wake up feeling more refreshed and energized.