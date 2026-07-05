Feng Shui: 6 things in your home that might be draining your energy
Your home reflects your life and can either support or slow the flow of positive energy. Here are six things in your home that might be draining your energy.
The way your home feels can have a surprising impact on your mood, focus, and overall well-being. A clean, comfortable, and thoughtfully arranged space often helps you feel calmer and more motivated throughout the day.
According to Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond, your home reflects your life and can either support or slow the flow of positive energy. She suggests that certain overlooked features in your living space may contribute to feelings of heaviness, stress, or low motivation. Here are six things in your home that, according to Feng Shui principles, might be draining your energy.
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1. Cluttered surfaces
Clutter can make even the most beautiful room feel overwhelming. According to Feng Shui, crowded countertops, overflowing shelves, and piles of unnecessary items interrupt the natural flow of chi, or life force energy. When your space feels chaotic, you may find it harder to focus, relax, or think clearly. Keeping surfaces organized can help create a greater sense of calm and balance.
2. Poor lighting
Dark or dim spaces can feel heavy, affecting your mood and energy levels. Feng Shui views light as a source of life force energy, making bright and welcoming spaces feel more vibrant. Letting in natural sunlight whenever possible and adding warm lighting can make your home feel more uplifting.
3. Broken or unused items
Whether it is a cracked mirror, a clock that no longer works, or unused appliances collecting dust, these objects may create a sense of unfinished business. Repairing, recycling, or donating them can refresh your space and make room for new opportunities.
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4. Neglected spaces
Every home has areas that are easy to ignore, such as a cluttered drawer, an overstuffed closet, or a forgotten corner. Feng Shui suggests that these neglected spaces can reflect areas of life where you may feel stuck. Giving attention to places you usually avoid can make your home feel lighter and more organized.
5. Your bedroom setup
Your bedroom is where you rest and recharge, so its layout matters. According to Feng Shui, the position of your bed, the placement of mirrors, and the presence of electronic devices can all influence the quality of your sleep. Creating a peaceful bedroom environment may help you wake up feeling more refreshed and energized.
6. Invisible energy
Sometimes a home may look perfectly organized but still not feel quite right. Marie Diamond says that unseen influences, such as geopathic stress lines or electromagnetic fields, may affect the energy of a space. While these ideas are part of Feng Shui and are not universally accepted by science, some people believe reducing potential disturbances can help create a more balanced home environment.
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Disclaimer: This article is based on Feng Shui beliefs and the teachings of the expert. These ideas are spiritual and philosophical in nature and should not be considered scientifically proven or a substitute for professional advice on health, well-being, or home safety.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More