IISM Admissions Open for 2026 | Build Your Sports Career with us

The International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM) proudly announces the opening of admissions for its 2026 academic session, calling the next generation of sports professionals to apply via SMAT (Sports Management Admission Test) and SSAT (Sports Science Admission Test). As Asia’s First and Largest Sports Education Institute, IISM continues to pioneer India’s sports academia by offering world-class pedagogy and career opportunities in both the business and science of sports. IISM announces admissions for its 2026 academic session, offering programs in Sports Management and Sports Science.

In collaboration with the University of Mumbai- GICED (Garware Institute of Career Education and Development), all programs of IISM, such as 3- year full time Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM), and Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS), 2-year full time Master of Sports Management (MSM), and Master of Sports Science (MSS), and 11- month Post Graduate Program in Sports Management (PGPSM) are designed to train skilled sports professionals in India.

Over the past decade, IISM has grown from a vision into a pioneering institution that bridges the gap between sports and a formal education. Through NEP-enabled curriculum, hands-on training, and credible industry network, IISM is paving a path for future sports leaders.

The Sports Management curriculum at IISM encompasses a wide range of topics, including Sports Marketing, Strategic Management, Sports Finance, Sports Laws, Athlete Management, Digital Marketing, and Analytics. The Sports Science curriculum offers a blend of theoretical and practical projects, delving into areas such as Strength and Conditioning, Sports Psychology, Biomechanics, Kinesiology, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, Sports Tech. and so on.

During the program, in addition to guidance from esteemed faculty, students at IISM learn directly from industry leaders in Masterclasses. They have the opportunity to get mentored by CMDE Pushpendra Garg – Former CEO of Target Olympic Podium Scheme - SAI, Bhavesh Singh -Chief Business Officer -Direct & Exclusive Representation of "Mr. Sourav Ganguly Official". Moreover, you'll have industry insights from stalwarts like Jaideep Chakrabarty- Sports Content Strategist, Mr. Nilesh Shetty –Senior Sports Consultant, and Dr. Pradyumna Tembhekar, a Sports-Medicine Physician.

Studying at IISM offers students the chance to gain real-world experience through internships at major sports leagues. Many of IISM students & alumni have worked at popular sports events - IPL, WPL, PKL, ISL, ICC events, Khelo India Games, National Games, FIFA World Cup Qatar, Tata Mumbai Marathon etc. Notably, many IISM alumni are currently working with sporting organizations like the Sports Authority of India (SAI), DreamSetGo, Dream11, Group M, WTVision, JSW Sports, TCM, and ITW Consulting , Cricbuzz, Sportz Interactive, Decathlon, Cult. Fit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., JioStar and so on. Notably, some IISM alumni are running their own ventures, becoming 'Next Gen' leaders in the sports industry.

Since 2010, over 5,000 students have chosen IISM to shape their careers and become successful sports professionals in India. In the early 2000s, large sports events and leagues hired sports managers and professionals from outside India, as there were not enough skilled professionals available to manage major sporting events like the IPL. Visionary former Indian cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni noticed this gap and wanted to bridge it with his vision. Hence, a new era –India’s First Sports Education Institute was founded on its soil.

“ If you want to pursue a career in Sports Management or Sports Science, now is the best time with Commonwealth 2030 happening in India and India’s bid for 2036 Olympics. Not only that, with NSP 2025, multiple leagues alike IPL, and of course, the rise of women athletes in India, the growth of India’s sports industry is outpacing that of other industries. That said, the job opportunities in the sports business & science area are rapidly evolving,” the Founder - Director of IISM & an active member of the National Sports Education Board Committee, Mr. Kulkarni, told us.

In 2020, IISM became the first Sports Management Institute to be awarded the ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ by former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shri Anurag Thakur Ji, for the ‘Development for Sports’ Category.

Notably, IISM has also been the official knowledge partner of ‘Khelo India’ since 2020. Many alumni and students worked at the 37th National Games and various ‘Khelo India’ leagues, and contributed their skills in making the SOP of ‘Khelo India’ as well.

In 2024, IISM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Leeds Beckett University, UK, enabling faculty exchange, joint research, and a globally benchmarked curriculum.

In 2025, IISM also co-launched the Post Graduate Program in Sports Management (PGPSM) with IIM Mumbai, integrating business leadership training with sports domain expertise.

IISM offers comprehensive sports management programs and has become a leading institution for aspiring sports professionals in India.

Aman Kumar, an IISM Alumnus (MSM 2019), shared, “I didn’t want to go for a general MBA. Also, being an athlete and sports enthusiast, I always wanted to make my career in the sports field. So, I joined the Master of Sports Management program at IISM. And there’s no looking back since then. After passing out from IISM, now I work with the Govt. projects for Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Games & Khelo India at IISM."

IISM is dedicated to creating a brighter future for Indian sports by training professionals in Sports Management and Sports Science who can excel on the global stage, including events like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Asian Games, and other international championships.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.