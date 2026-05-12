"ILIFE Launches A30 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with 13,000 Pa Suction and Remote Control"

With its high-end LiDAR navigation, the A30 intelligently scans and maps homes in real time, creating precise multi-floor maps that make it ideal for apartments, duplexes, and multi-story residences. By specifying no-go zones, to-go zones, and area-wise customization, users can personalize exactly where and how the robot cleans. Multiple cleaning modes, including Plan, Edge, Spot, and Max, further ensure customized cleaning according to the room arrangement and corners or spots of heavy dirt in the room.

One of the biggest highlights of the ILIFE A30 is its standout 13,000 Pa suction power, engineered to effectively lift dust, debris, pet hair, and fine particles from hard floors, tiles, and carpets. Supported by a 2-in-1 roller brush, an anti-tangle dual brush design, and Carpet Auto-Boost technology, the A30 automatically increases suction on carpets for deeper cleaning, making it especially effective for homes with pets, heavy footfall, or varied floor surfaces.

Modern homes require smart and innovative cleaning techniques, and ILIFE A30 , a newly launched robotic vacuum cleaner, is built to deliver exactly that. Being equipped with 13,000Pa ultra-powerful suction, advanced LiDAR navigation, vacuum-and-mop functionality, and remote control convenience, the ILIFE A30 is designed to simplify home cleaning fast and easy.

Ease of use is a major advantage, with the ILIFE A30 robot vacuum having a separate remote control functionality for easy and effortless usage. Alongside app-based controls and voice assistant compatibility with Alexa and Google Home. Whether through remote, smartphone, or voice command, users can schedule cleanings, adjust settings, and monitor cleaning progress with ease.

The combination of dry and wet features allows simultaneous vacuuming and mopping for a more complete clean in one cycle, helping simplify daily floor care while delivering efficient cleaning performance across multiple surfaces. ILIFE A30’s advanced Y-shaped mopping technology is designed to replicate natural hand mopping patterns, helping tackle everyday stains and dirt more effectively across all floor types.

Using the combined strength of suction power, intelligent LiDAR mapping, Carpet Auto-Boost, remote-controlled convenience, 5 floors mapping, smart customization, and hybrid vacuum-and-mop versatility, the ILIFE A30 positions itself as a high-performance smart cleaning companion for households seeking deep cleaning with minimal intervention. For consumers looking to upgrade to a more efficient and feature-rich home cleaning experience, the ILIFE A30 delivers power, precision, and convenience in one smart package, and is available across Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry, Croma, and Reliance.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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