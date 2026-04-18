India Gears Up for ‘K-Dream Stage 2026’ Grand Finale in Delhi

New Delhi, April 15, 2026: The excitement around K-pop culture in India is set to reach new heights as the All India K-Pop Grand Championship: K-Dream Stage 2026 prepares to take center stage at the Yashobhoomi IICC Auditorium on April 20. April 20: Top K-pop talents from across the country to battle for ultimate title and a dream trip to Korea

Organized with the support of the Korean cultural community by Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), the event will bring together some of the most talented K-pop performers from across the country in a high-energy grand finale. According to event details, the competition will feature an elite lineup of past winners from the All India K-pop contest, making it a showdown of the nation’s best performers.

A total of 36 top teams are expected to compete for the prestigious grand champion title, promising audiences an afternoon filled with electrifying dance routines, vocal performances, and vibrant fan energy.

The event will begin with a pre-show at 2:40 PM, followed by the main performances starting around 3:00 PM. In addition to the competition, attendees can look forward to special guest performances by K-pop artists from Korea and India, adding an international flair to the spectacle.

One of the biggest highlights of the championship is the grand prize — a trip to South Korea — offering winners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with the global K-pop industry.

With K-pop continuing to grow rapidly in India, K-Dream Stage 2026 is expected to draw large crowds of fans, performers, and cultural enthusiasts, celebrating not just music but the deepening cultural ties between India and South Korea.

Tickets for the event are currently available online, with strong interest already reported among fans.

Those interested can book their space at: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/all-india-k-pop-championship-k-dream-stage/ET00494921

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