Indiabulls Estate & Club: A Glimpse into Luxury Living in Gurugram

The luxury housing segment in Gurugram is witnessing a shift towards resort-style living, where residences are complemented by curated experiences and premium amenities. Indiabulls' latest project, Indiabulls Estate & Club, offers this premium residential experience spread across 17 acres on the Dwarka Expressway. Indiabulls’ project in Gurugram

The project integrates green spaces, with over seven acres dedicated to gardens and open spaces, offering residents a balance of urban connectivity and natural tranquility.

At the heart of the development is the two-acre "Waves" clubhouse, designed as a hub for social and recreational activities. From a fine dining experience at Café Flora to fitness centers—both indoor and outdoor—the amenities cater to diverse lifestyle needs. Sports facilities, including dedicated spaces for pickleball and football, add to the active lifestyle options, while an adventure park for children brings an element of playfulness to the community.

The project also incorporates luxury services such as 24/7 concierge assistance, valet parking, and dedicated housekeeping, aiming to provide a seamless living experience. The interiors, conceptualised by Studio Indigo, London, are designed to balance elegance with functionality.

Strategically positioned on the Dwarka Expressway, Indiabulls Estate & Club offers connectivity to key business hubs in Gurugram and Delhi-NCR. Its location, coupled with a focus on green living and high-end amenities, positions it as a notable entrant in the city's evolving luxury housing segment.

Combining resort-inspired luxury, design, and amenities, the project, as per the company, has surpassed ₹1,000 crore by selling 200 unitssince its launch this month.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.