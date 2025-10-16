London, October 16, 2025 — Indian wildlife photographer Rahul Sachdev has been awarded the coveted Highly Commended title at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards 2025, hosted by the Natural History Museum, London. Selected from over 60,000 global entries, his image — a slow-shutter portrait of an elephant dissolving into a forest of towering greenheart trees — has been recognised for its deeply atmospheric portrayal of harmony between animal and habitat. Indian Wildlife Photographer Rahul Sachdev Receives Highly Commended Honour at Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025

“For anyone serious about wildlife photography, standing on the NHM stage someday is the dream. If not everyone, it definitely was mine,” says Sachdev. “To have my work chosen from tens of thousands of entries still feels surreal. It hasn’t fully sunk in.”

This recognition adds to what has been a remarkable year for the Pune-based photographer. In the last twelve months alone, Sachdev has earned accolades from HIPA, Asferico, and now NHM, marking his first visit to London and his debut appearance at the iconic Natural History Museum.

Speaking about the making of the image, he reflects:

“I was dwarfed by the forest just as much as the elephant was. The soil, the trees, the animal — everything felt like one living organism. I chose a slow shutter because there was no other way I could convey that sense of oneness. I didn’t make the picture thinking of awards. I just knew I wanted to merge the elephant with the forest, as if they were breathing together.”

“This award feels like one step in a lifelong quest. I carry it with gratitude and humility, and with renewed resolve to keep telling stories from the wild — with heart and respect.”

About Rahul Sachdev

Rahul Sachdev is an award-winning wildlife photographer, photographic guide, and educator based in India. Known for his evocative visual storytelling and deep respect for wild spaces, he leads advanced wildlife photography workshops for small groups under his brand Kipekee Journeys, offering immersive field experiences across Africa and Asia. His work has been recognised by HIPA, Asferico, Nature’s Best, and now Wildlife Photographer of the Year (Highly Commended, 2025).

About Kipekee Journeys

Kipekee Journeys is a boutique wildlife and nature travel company founded by Rahul Sachdev & Devendra Deshmukh, curating expert-led photography expeditions for discerning travellers and photographers. From the vast savannahs of Africa to the dense forests of India and the icy wilderness of the Arctic, Kipekee offers small-group, deeply immersive experiences designed to reconnect travellers with the natural world. Each journey blends photographic excellence, conservation awareness, and authentic cultural insight, ensuring every participant returns not just with powerful images, but with a renewed sense of wonder and responsibility toward the wild.

