India’s Furniture Industry Enters High-Growth Phase as INDIAWOOD 2026 Sets the Stage for International Ambition

As India’s woodworking and furniture-manufacturing ecosystem enters a phase of increased growth, INDIAWOOD 2026 will bring together industry stakeholders from 26 February to 2 March 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Organised by NürnbergMesse India, the biennial fair has become a barometer of the sector’s technological maturity and export readiness. The upcoming edition arrives as India’s largely fragmented furniture industry undergoes rapid formalisation, driven by rising domestic demand, global sourcing interest, and deeper MSME participation. INDIAWOOD 2026 will be held from 26 February to 2 March 2026 in Bangalore, focusing on India's woodworking and furniture industry.(INDIAWOOD )

India’s Furniture Sector Ready for Rapid Scale-Up

India, the world’s fourth-largest furniture market, is valued at USD 29.97 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 43.24 billion by 2030, reflecting a 7.6% CAGR. Urban migration, steady real-estate completion, government housing schemes, and growing digital adoption continue to support sustained demand. Exports have expanded steadily over the past decade, with manufacturers gaining traction in engineered-wood furniture, metal–wood hybrids, and higher-value handcrafted products.

A new wave of brands is focusing on global markets, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design.(INDIAWOOD )

Policy measures have further supported this trajectory. Government incentives for value-added manufacturing, cluster development, and quality-certification frameworks are helping companies move up the value chain.

Logistics improvements, digital design tools, and the increased availability of engineered materials such as MDF and plywood have enhanced standardisation and reliability. Woodworking-machinery suppliers report continued demand from MSMEs modernising operations to meet expectations for precision, finish, and repeatability.

INDIAWOOD has played a supporting role in accelerating this shift, with many firms evolving from semi-mechanised workshops to more sophisticated plants featuring ERP-linked production and modular assembly lines.

Materials innovation influencing product development

Advances in material technology are contributing to design and manufacturing. The India Particle Board Market, estimated at USD 0.72 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.15%. Increased availability of laminates, veneers, foils, lacquered surfaces, hardware systems, and joinery innovations has improved the competitiveness of Indian manufacturers.

At INDIAWOOD 2026, broad participation is expected across the fair’s surface-technology, adhesives, hardware, and furniture-components zones, where exhibitors will showcase innovations in decorative surfaces, low-VOC coatings, lightweight panels, and engineered-wood composites. These advances support the expansion of India’s modular-furniture segment, which serves e-commerce platforms, real-estate projects, and ready-to-install interiors.

Export potential and design competitiveness

Indian furniture exports grew at an average annual rate of 8% between 2014 and 2024. A new generation of brands is pursuing global markets by combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Technologies on display at INDIAWOOD, including software-driven design workflows, parametric modelling, automated costing, and digital-twin simulations will enable manufacturers to streamline design, procurement, and production, all essential for export scalability.

India's Furniture Industry Set for Growth at INDIAWOOD 2026. (INDIAWOOD)

A platform reflecting sectoral transformation

INDIAWOOD’s 26-year evolution mirrors the sector’s shift from craft-based production to an emerging industrial force with global ambitions. The event will attract architects, interior designers, OEMs, material innovators, and business leaders, reflecting the ecosystem’s broader reach. The upcoming edition will bring together 1,000+ leading Indian and international brands, participants from over 50 countries, more than 500 new product launches, multiple live machinery demonstrations, and an approximately 80,000 SqMs exhibition area, highlighting its role as a significant platform for the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry.

Held concurrently, INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME) will showcase technologies for mattress-production machinery and supplies, finishing systems, upholstery-production tools, bed systems, and new materials.

The fifth edition of Wood+ in Architecture and Design (WAD), a one-day conference on 27 February, will bring together architects, structural engineers, designers, and mass-timber manufacturers for discussions, presentations, and case studies on the use of wood in construction.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NürnbergMesse India, notes: “As India aspires to become a major furniture producing and furniture exporting nation, INDIAWOOD 2026 is expected to shape the next phase of capacity creation, innovation, and international collaboration, reinforcing the sector’s growing contribution to India’s manufacturing economy.”

For more information, please visit here.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.