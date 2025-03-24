INDIAWOOD 2025 concludes: 25 years of transforming woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry

Greater Noida, Delhi NCR – March 19, 2025 – INDIAWOOD 2025 concluded successfully, celebrating 25 years of transforming the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry. Held from March 6-9 at the India Expo Mart & Centre (IEML), Greater Noida, this edition attracted over 600 exhibitors and thousands of professionals to explore the latest advancements in materials, machinery, and automation. The event was attended by visitors from over 50 countries and over 1000 Indian cities. INDIAWOOD 2025 celebrates 25 years of excellence

A Quarter-Century of Growth

As India strengthens its position as a global hub for woodworking and furniture manufacturing, INDIAWOOD 2025 showcased the remarkable strides the industry has made in both material innovation and manufacturing techniques. This year, the event underscored the sector’s move towards advanced machinery, greater automation, and a growing variety of materials, aimed at meeting the rising demand for high-quality, diverse furniture products.

INDIAWOOD 2025 held at the India Expo Mart & Centre (IEML), Greater Noida

A Hub for Technological Advancements and Business Connections

INDIAWOOD has grown into a vital space for collaboration among manufacturers, suppliers, and industry leaders. The event reflects India’s potential as a global leader in furniture production, supported by a skilled workforce, natural resources, and an expanding domestic and international market. With furniture exports projected to grow at 20% annually, the event continues to foster important business connections and introduce new technologies.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director of NuernbergMesse India, shared, "INDIAWOOD 2025 has once again demonstrated its role as a driving force for the industry, bringing together global expertise and showcasing solutions that are ready for the future."

Concurrent Events at INDIAWOOD 2025:

Surface in Motion : Focused on innovations in surface technologies and design, examining new trends shaping the future of wood-based materials.

: Focused on innovations in surface technologies and design, examining new trends shaping the future of wood-based materials. India Mattresstech Expo : Featured the latest advancements in mattress manufacturing, with a focus on new materials and efficient production processes.

: Featured the latest advancements in mattress manufacturing, with a focus on new materials and efficient production processes. Wood+ in Architecture & Design: Explored the evolving role of wood in architecture, with insights from leading experts.

The Future of India’s Woodworking Industry

India’s woodworking and furniture industry continues to grow rapidly, reinforced by its expanding capabilities in automation, advanced machinery, and material innovation. INDIAWOOD 2025 reinforced the country’s potential to become a global leader in this sector.

Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director of NuernbergMesse India, commented, "This edition of INDIAWOOD highlights the industry’s transformation, driven by automation and the adoption of advanced materials and machinery. Our commitment to technology, collaboration, and industry growth remains stronger than ever."

Looking Ahead: KolkataWood 2025

Building on the success of INDIAWOOD 2025, we are excited to announce KolkataWood 2025, taking place from September 12-14, 2025, at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, West Bengal. The event will continue our efforts to connect professionals and foster growth in key regional markets.

For more details and updates, please visit www.indiawood.com.

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.