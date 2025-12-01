INNOCEAN Named ‘Agency of the Year’ at ONE Asia Becomes the First Korean Agency to Top the APAC Creative Rankings

INNOCEAN has achieved a historic milestone by being named ‘Agency of the Year’ at the ONE Asia Creative Awards, becoming the first-ever Korean agency to rise to the No.1 position in the APAC Creative Rankings. This recognition marks INNOCEAN’s dominant presence across the region and reinforces its creative leadership amid fierce competition with major global network agencies. The accolade stems from Hyundai's award-winning campaign 'Night Fishing', highlighting INNOCEAN's creative prowess and innovation across Asia.

The win was powered by Hyundai Motor Company’s breakthrough work “Night Fishing”, which swept 12 awards across categories, earning the title of Highest Ranked Work at ONE Asia. The campaign’s global acclaim showcases INNOCEAN’s ability to blend cultural insight with world-class creativity, redefining the creative landscape in Asia.

INNOCEAN Global CEO Jung A Kim said,

“This achievement reaffirms the global competitiveness of INNOCEAN’s creativity. We will continue to strengthen INNOCEAN’s presence worldwide by delivering creative work that brings lasting value to both brands and society.”

In alignment with INNOCEAN’s global creative breakthrough, INNOCEAN India has been accelerating its transformation toward a mobility-specialised creative powerhouse with deep expertise in digital strategy and AI-led creative innovation.

As India emerges as a pivotal mobility and technology hub, INNOCEAN India has been actively developing a next-generation strategic creative model that integrates data intelligence, AI-powered content creation, and platform-first thinking to deliver future-ready brand experiences.

These initiatives exemplify INNOCEAN India’s commitment to shaping the future of creativity through technology, insight, and imagination.

The CEO of INNOCEAN India shared:

“INNOCEAN’s global recognition reinforces the very direction we’ve been driving in India. By combining our deep mobility expertise with cutting-edge, AI-enabled creative solutions, we remain committed to elevating INNOCEAN’s creative leadership and delivering high-impact, future-ready work for the Indian market.”

As INNOCEAN celebrates this landmark achievement, the network, across Korea, India, and the rest of Asia, continues to push boundaries in creativity and innovation, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

