Instagrammable Illinois: Where Every Snapshot Tells a Story

The seasoned traveller knows that even the most exciting memories fade with time. A well-taken photo, however, is often all that’s needed to bring it all back—the sights, the smells, the whisper of the breeze on your skin, and the clarion call of adventure and exploration that first led you there. In that way, your Instagram feed becomes more than a collection of images; it’s a tapestry of the places that now live within you and an inspiration for your next great journey. Plan your trip to Illinois and discover its various facets.

For those hungry for new experiences and picture-perfect moments, Illinois is a dreamscape of breathtaking city skylines, stunning natural landscapes, trendy cafés, pop culture locations, and historic landmarks. This is the Land of Lincoln, after all, and it offers endless inspiration for photographers and Instagram enthusiasts alike.

Whether you're a history buff, a pop-culture aficionado, a foodie, or an adventurer—whether you crave cultural experiences or the thrill of the great outdoors—Illinois offers a vibrant array of delights waiting to be explored and captured through your lens.

City Skylines and Architectural Wonders

Illinois, and particularly Chicago, is home to some of the most stunning architectural masterpieces in the world. The city's skyline, a mix of historic and ultra-modern buildings, makes for breathtaking shots at every turn.

Start with the jaw-dropping panoramic view from Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower which offers a bird’s-eye perspective from its famous glass-floored ledge on the 103rd floor. For added thrills, head over to TILT at 360 CHICAGO, which not only provides sweeping cityscapes and Lake Michigan views, but also takes it up several notches with the Tilt experience - a moving glass platform that leans forward to give you an incredible perspective.

At street level, Millennium Park is a photographer’s playground, with the gleaming Cloud Gate sculpture - known affectionately as "The Bean" - providing mesmerising reflections of the city. For a dose of flair with a dash of history, head over to the Rookery Building. Redesigned by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Rookery is a hidden architectural gem with an intricate central light court that floods the space with natural light. Once you've captured every nuance of light on that grand staircase, a short walk brings you to the Chicago Riverwalk, where the city’s dazzling skyline is reflected in the water, creating a stunning backdrop for the most epic holiday selfies.

Natural Landscapes and Outdoor Escapes

Beyond its striking urban landscapes, Illinois unfolds into a world of breathtaking natural beauty, offering an ever-changing canvas for outdoor photographers.

A short drive from Chicago brings you to Starved Rock State Park, a haven of dramatic canyons, hidden waterfalls, and forested trails that transform spectacularly with the seasons. The park’s sandstone bluffs and winding paths are a dream for photographers, with golden autumn hues in the fall and icy waterfalls in winter creating an otherworldly feel. For a wilder, more rugged setting, Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois delivers. The Garden of the Gods, with its ancient rock formations and panoramic views, is a must-visit at sunrise when the light bathes the stone in warm, golden hues.

For a more curated natural retreat, the Chicago Botanic Garden offers 385 acres of floral splendour, transforming with the seasons - from delicate cherry blossoms in spring to fiery foliage in autumn. In Rockford, Anderson Japanese Gardens transports visitors to a tranquil paradise, with wooden bridges, koi-filled ponds, and cascading waterfalls forming the perfect backdrop for meditative moments captured in time.

Fine Dining, Plated to Perfection

In Illinois, food is not just a culinary experience - it’s a visual masterpiece. For an avant-garde dining spectacle, look no further than Alinea in Lincoln Park. Holding three Michelin stars, this avant-garde restaurant is renowned for its immersive and theatrical approach to food. Each dish is a work of art—think edible helium balloons, intricate plating that mimics modern sculptures, and desserts that are painted directly onto the table. Every course is a feast for both the palate and the camera, making it one of the most Instagrammable fine-dining experiences in the world.

If minimalist elegance is more your style, Smyth offers an intimate, farm-to-table experience where dishes are adorned with vibrant edible flowers, delicate foams, and impeccably plated textures. Meanwhile, Oriole provides a refined yet relaxed atmosphere, where candlelit interiors set the stage for impeccably balanced, artful courses that look as exquisite as they taste.

For a fusion of impeccable flavours and striking presentation, Ever - one of Chicago’s newest two-Michelin-starred restaurants - offers an 8- to 10-course tasting menu that is both visually and gastronomically breathtaking. Its sleek, modern interiors ensure that every dish pops against an ultra-chic backdrop.

Luxury Stays with Picture-Perfect Views

Luxury hotels in Illinois go far beyond world-class service and comfort - they serve as destinations in themselves. An epitome of refined elegance, The Langham, Chicago is a must-visit. With floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the river and skyline, plush Art Deco-inspired interiors, and curated modern art pieces, every corner of this hotel is designed for effortless glamour.

Meanwhile, The Waldorf Astoria Chicago channels Parisian-meets-modern luxury, with grand fireplaces, marble-clad bathrooms, and a private courtyard that looks straight out of a European postcard. Whether capturing the golden glow of sunset on the terrace or an opulent breakfast spread in bed, every detail here leaps out, begging to be captured by your lens.

For rooftop views that redefine sophistication, The Peninsula Chicago’s Z Bar is a stunning perch overlooking the city skyline. The sleek contemporary interiors, signature recipes, and plush outdoor seating make it a go-to for capturing the perfect cityscape shot.

The Nobu Hotel Chicago brings a sleek, modern aesthetic with its minimalist elegance infused with Japanese-inspired elements, making it the perfect setting for a visually captivating stay. Guests can indulge in masterfully plated cuisine at Nobu Restaurant, or retreat to the rooftop lounge for panoramic views of Chicago’s skyline, blending luxury with an effortlessly cool vibe.

At The St. Regis Chicago, modern architecture meets refined opulence. Designed by Jeanne Gang, its shimmering glass façade mirrors the Chicago River, offering breathtaking views both inside and out. The sophisticated interiors extend to Miru, a stylish Japanese restaurant with an expansive terrace overlooking Lake Michigan - ideal for golden hour photography.

Pop Culture and Iconic Movie Locations

For those with a flair for the dramatic, Illinois offers an endless array of recognisable locations that have graced both the big and small screen. Chicago, in particular, has played host to countless cinematic moments, making it the perfect playground for pop culture aficionados.

Fans of The Bear can step into the show’s world by visiting Chicago’s real-life Italian beef joints, the very spots that inspired the beloved series. Meanwhile, a stroll through Union Station will take you back to the legendary shootout scene from The Untouchables, while fans of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off can retrace Ferris’ iconic day around Chicago, from the Art Institute of Chicago to the thrilling heights of Willis Tower.

For TV buffs, the Old Joliet Prison is a must-visit. This historic penitentiary, which first opened its doors in 1858, gained worldwide fame as the setting for the Prison Break TV series. Serving as the exterior of the fictional Fox River State Penitentiary, it was the backdrop for some of the series' most intense moments. Scenes from Lincoln Burrows’ cell, the infirmary, and the prison yard were all filmed on location here, adding a chilling authenticity to the show’s high-stakes escape plot.

A little further afield, in the suburb of Winnetka, sits one of the most iconic houses in movie history - the McCallister home from Home Alone. While it remains a private residence, fans can still admire the classic American architecture from the sidewalk, snapping a quick photo of the house that became a beloved holiday staple for millions.

History and Culture Through Your Lens

Home to Abraham Lincoln, possibly one of the most recognisable figures from history, Illinois serves up history in spades. Being the Land of Lincoln, it played a significant role in the Civil War era, shortly after which the Great Chicago Fire rained devastation on the young city. This, in turn led to a massive rebuilding effort, and a period of rapid urban development that ultimately transformed Chicago into a modern metropolis. A major transport hub thanks to the Mississippi River and the Illinois canal, Illinois was the backdrop for the Haymarket Riot and the Pullman Strike - seminal events that shaped American labor history.

For a look at labour history, the Pullman National Monument tells the story of the Pullman railway workers and the early fight for fair working conditions. Meanwhile, Chicago’s Pilsen neighbourhood bursts with vibrant street murals, a visual tribute to Latino heritage and a paradise for street photographers. Chinatown, with its iconic gate, offers a slice of East Asia in the heart of the city, while the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site situated near Collinsville, takes visitors back to the era of pre-Columbian Native American civilisations.

For those chasing nostalgia and the open road, Route 66 - the legendary "Mother Road" - begins right here in Illinois. Established in 1926, this historic highway has become a symbol of freedom, adventure, and the classic American road trip. Starting in Chicago, visitors can kick off their journey with a photo at the famous "Begin Route 66" sign on E. Adams St., before fueling up at Lou Mitchell’s, a historic diner renowned for its hearty breakfasts and old-school charm.

Further along the route, Pontiac offers a treasure trove of roadside Americana. The Illinois Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum showcases vintage memorabilia, while the World’s Largest Route 66 Shield Mural makes for an unmissable photo op. Nearby, the Pontiac-Oakland Automobile Museum takes visitors through the golden age of automobiles, displaying classic cars that once roared down Route 66.

As the road winds south, travelers will encounter Atlanta’s Paul Bunyan Statue, a towering 19-foot roadside attraction that harks back to the quirky charm of Route 66. Just beyond, Collinsville is home to the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle, a quirky, kitschy landmark that epitomizes the spirit of the Mother Road.

Also on Route 66, Springfield, the heart of Lincoln’s legacy, offers a glimpse into history at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, where visitors can step inside the very home where Abraham Lincoln lived before becoming president.

Ready to Capture Illinois?

From the soaring skyscrapers of Chicago to the serene landscapes of Starved Rock, Illinois is a visual delight waiting to be explored. Whether you’re snapping skyline views from the Willis Tower, discovering hidden gems in Pilsen, or hiking through the stunning Shawnee National Forest, this state offers endless inspiration for your wanderlust.

Ready for some Illinois indulgence? Your ultimate adventure awaits.

