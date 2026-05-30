From 50+ Student Ideas to 30+ Prototypes and 20+ Startup Initiatives, IST Students Showcase an Innovation-First Engineering Ecosystem Intellipaat School of Technology (IST) students have collectively developed over 50 startup ideas, with more than 30 progressing into functional prototypes and 20+ evolving into active startup initiatives during their first year itself. Intellipaat School of Technology Students Build 20+ Startup Ventures in Their First Year

The development reflects a growing shift in how students approach engineering education today — with increasing focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem-solving from the beginning of their academic journey.

The student-led ventures span multiple domains including AI applications, productivity platforms, robotics, automation, mobility, and community-focused technology solutions. Some of the startup ideas being explored by IST students include AI-powered attendance systems, robotics-driven automation concepts, creator-focused platforms, productivity applications, mobility-focused solutions, AI-enabled workflow products, startup networking platforms, and many more emerging technology-driven ideas.

Instead of working only on theoretical assignments, students were encouraged to identify real-world problems independently, validate their ideas, and build practical proof-of-concepts with a strong focus on execution and experimentation.

As part of the initiative, selected student teams received mentorship from founders and industry professionals, along with opportunities to present their ideas during founder review and product feedback sessions.

Additionally, IST has also created access to a ₹10 crore startup investment pool aimed at supporting promising student-led ventures that demonstrate strong product potential and scalability.

Speaking about the initiative, Diwakar Chittora said:

“The vision is very clear — we do not want to build an ecosystem that only creates job seekers. We want to nurture students who can eventually become job creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

What is encouraging today is that students are willing to experiment, build products, and solve meaningful problems much earlier in their careers. Instead of waiting until the final year, they are already thinking about startups, product development, and real-world execution in their first year itself.”

He further added that the future engineering workforce will increasingly require practical exposure, interdisciplinary thinking, and strong execution capabilities rather than only theoretical understanding.

The initiative is part of IST’s broader focus on project-driven and hands-on learning, where students are exposed to emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, autonomous systems, cloud computing, and software product development through practical implementation and experimentation.

With industries rapidly evolving due to AI and automation, educational institutions are increasingly emphasizing innovation-led learning models that encourage students to build, experiment, collaborate, and think entrepreneurially from an early stage.

The rise of student-led startup initiatives at IST also reflects a larger shift among Gen Z learners, many of whom are increasingly viewing entrepreneurship, product building, and innovation as viable career pathways alongside traditional employment opportunities.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!