Jaguars welcome increased workload for rookies Tuten and Allen following Bigsby trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. got a flashback when he heard teammate Tank Bigsby was traded to Philadelphia on Monday. HT Image

Etienne immediately recalled James Robinson being dealt to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2022 season. That trade came days after Etienne rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, the first 100-yard game of his career.

This one came after Etienne ran for 143 yards against Carolina in the season opener.

“Just the nature of the NFL, just the business, for real,” Etienne said Wednesday. “It could have been any one of us. … I don’t know if anything stuns you anymore. You just kind of expect the unexpected at this point and you got to roll with it.”

Jaguars players didn't want to see Bigsby go, but they realize it means an increased workload for Etienne as well as talented rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.

Bigsby appeared miserable for weeks, maybe even months. He seemed to know he would have a reduced role this season following the addition of Tuten (fourth round) and Allen (seventh round). And when the third-year pro got just five carries against the Panthers, he chose not to celebrate with teammates on the field and was the first player to make his way into the locker room.

The Jaguars traded him the following day, sending him to the Eagles in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2026.

Etienne will continue to be the primary ball-carrier, with Tuten getting more work and Allen serving as the third-down back.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Tuten said. “Obviously, it doesn’t happen like that in college. It’s definitely eye-opening, but I see how it is here. We’ve just got to keep working. He’ll do his thing wherever he goes.”

Bigsby was a third-round pick from Auburn in 2023. He had 910 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in two-plus seasons with Jacksonville. But he struggled to catch ball out of the backfield and to pick up blitzes.

“It really just came down to, after some time of evaluating and working through some things, just felt like, especially post-Sunday, probably best to move on,” first-year Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “We feel good about where we’re at moving forward. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Bigsby is the fourth Jaguars player traded since Coen and general manager James Gladstone took over, following receiver Christian Kirk, center Luke Fortner and offensive lineman Fred Johnson.

“Things like that that’s the hardest part of this business, this sport,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “I’m going to miss Tank. … But you look at the guys that we have, and they’ve definitely earned the opportunity.”

