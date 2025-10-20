Jets bench Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor in second half against Panthers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor to start the second half of the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. HT Image

Fields was 6 of 12 for 46 yards in the first two quarters, unable to do much with the offense as the winless Jets' struggles on that side of the ball continued. New York trailed 10-3 at halftime and Carolina made it 13-3 with a 29-yard field goal on its opening possession of the third quarter.

Fields was just 9 of 17 for 45 yards in the Jets' 13-11 loss to Denver last Sunday in London, when New York had a franchise-worst minus-10 net yards passing.

Coach Aaron Glenn defended Fields' performance during the week saying that although the quarterback “took a step back,” there were multiple reasons for the struggles. Fields' inability to get the ball out in a timely manner was one, along with poor pass protection and receivers not getting open.

Fields said he expected to be “more aggressive” with passes downfield this week, that never materialized in the first half against the Panthers.

So with the Jets needing a spark in this one, Glenn decided to make the change under center.

As Taylor jogged onto the field with the offense, loud cheers were heard from the fans at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor actually came into the game earlier, when Fields was checked for a head injury after taking a late hit from Nick Scott. Fields missed four plays, including a penalty by the the Jets, but returned for New York's next series.

