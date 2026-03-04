Jets wrap up RB Breece Hall with franchise tag

Jets general manager Darren Mougey was true to his commitment to keep running back Breece Hall in New York, applying the non-exclusive franchise tag before the NFL deadline on Tuesday. HT Image

Hall and the Jets have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term contract, which the team said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine was the priority for both sides.

"Always been the type to bet on myself," Hall posted on his X account on Tuesday. "Been working...see yall soon, Love."

The post ended with an emoji for fingers crossed.

"Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around," Mougey said last week. "I think I've said that for the last year since I've got here. Breece is a good player. We want to find a way to keep him around."

If a deal extension isn't reached, Hall would earn a one-year salary of $14.293 million for 2026. The non-exclusive version of the tag means Hall can negotiate with other teams. If he signs an offer sheet, the Jets have the right of first refusal. If they decline to match the offer, the Jets would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

A transition franchise tag would pay Hall $11.323 million for one season but make him more attractive to another team considering an offer sheet.

Hall, 24, has rushed for 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first four seasons since the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He amassed a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025, becoming the first Jet since 2015 to surpass 1,000 rushing yards. He was retained at the trade deadline despite New York shipping off a number of other top players.

Field Level Media

