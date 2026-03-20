JSW Steel Coated Products Secures Court Injunction and Enforcement Action Against Trademark Infringers in Nashik

JSW Steel Coated Products Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel and a steel manufacturer in India, has obtained an ex-parte ad-interim injunction from the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay (Commercial Division) dated February 5, 2026, against multiple entities engaged in the unauthorised use of its registered trademarks. JSW Steel actively monitors the market for counterfeit activity and takes legal action against infringement to safeguard its brand and customers. (JSW Steel)

The injunction was granted against Ramlal Lakhaji Dewasi, Proprietor of M/s Parvati Steel Traders and M/s Chamunda Steel; Hitesh Dewasi, Owner of M/s Parvati Steel Traders; Bagdaram Lakharamji Devasi, Owner of M/s Chamunda Steel and Akash Steel Point — all operating out of the Lasalgaon and Manmad regions of Nashik district, Maharashtra.

The Defendants were found to be using marks identical to and/or deceptively similar to JSW’s registered trademarks COLOURON+ and VISHWAS+, both of which are registered trademarks used in the steel industry.

The Hon’ble Court, satisfied with the prima facie case presented by JSW, also ordered the appointment of a Court Receiver with authority to enter the Defendants’ premises and seize infringing goods, records, and inventory.

Acting on this mandate, the Court Receiver’s team conducted enforcement actions on February 28 and March 1, 2026, across M/s Parvati Steel Traders, M/s Chamunda Steel, and Akash Steel Point. The actions resulted in the sealing of a volume of infringing inventory at the Defendants’ premises.

This enforcement action follows earlier criminal complaints filed by JSW with the Lasalgaon and Manmad Police Stations, which had led to police raids and seizure of counterfeit goods as far back as January 2025.

JSW Steel Coated Products states that it condemns the unauthorised use of its trademarks, logos, and intellectual property in any form. The company has a brand protection programme and monitors the market for counterfeit activity, taking legal and enforcement action wherever infringement is detected. JSW Steel’s products — trusted by customers across India for their quality, durability, and innovation — are the result of decades of investment and expertise. The company states that it remains committed to safeguarding its brand, protecting its customers from spurious goods, and ensuring that its intellectual property rights are enforced to the extent of the law.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements:

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward looking statements, which involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, ability to manage growth, competition within Steel Industry including those factors which may affect cost advantage, wage increases in India, ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, ability to manage internal operations, reduced demand for steel, ability to complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on service contracts, the success of the companies in which – has made strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorised use of intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting the industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

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