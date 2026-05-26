Juan Soto out of Mets lineup for second straight day because of illness

NEW YORK — New York Mets star Juan Soto was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day Monday because he was sick. HT Image

Manager Carlos Mendoza was unsure whether Soto would be available off the bench against the Cincinnati Reds.

“He developed fever again last night. Still weak,” Mendoza said.

Soto was scratched Sunday, when the Mets lost 4-0 at Miami as the Marlins completed a three-game sweep that dropped New York to 22-31, last in the NL East.

Soto is hitting .294 with 10 homers, 21 RBIs and a .949 OPS is his second season after signing a record $765 million, 15-year contract.

New York's batting order already was without shortstop Francisco Lindor , catcher Francisco Alvarez , designated hitter/first baseman Jorge Polanco and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. .

Lindor, sidelined since April 22, has started running and hitting indoors and will soon start fielding grounders, according to Mendoza.

“It’s hard to put a timetable,” Mendoza said. “He’s still got to go through a lot — he’s got to check a lot boxes still.”

Infielder Jared Young, who last played April 12 because of a torn left meniscus, could be activated Tuesday. He hit .227 with one RBI over 22 at-bats in six minor league games since May 15.

Left-hander A.J. Minter, returning from surgery on May 12 last year to repair his left lat muscle, was to go through a throwing progression Monday and could be activated Tuesday or Wednesday. The 32-year-old has a 1.59 ERA in 12 minor league outings since April 7, striking out seven and walking one in 11 1/3 innings.

“Every time you miss that much time, mentally, it’s a grind,” Mendoza said. “He's a big part of our bullpen.”

Polanco, who last played April 14, was to work out Monday in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and could start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment this week.

Alvarez, who got hurt on May 12, could be back sooner than the original six-to-eight-week projection.

“He’s already hitting. He’s already doing catching,” Mendoza said.

Right-hander Kodai Senga, who last pitched for the Mets on April 22 because of lumbar spine inflammation, was to throw a bullpen Monday and will make a second minor league rehab start Thursday. He allowed two runs, four hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings for Class A St. Lucie on Friday, throwing 37 of 64 pitches for strikes.

Banged up New York also is missing right-hander Clay Holmes, out until late in the season because of a broken right leg.

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