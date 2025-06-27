Kannappa: A film uniting India’s popular actors and visuals for a global audience

June 2025 This action-packed, mythologically inspired film aims for global appeal.

"Kannappa" is anticipated to be a significant cinematic event, aiming to engage audiences globally with its performances and visual storytelling. Headlined by actors Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar, this pan-Indian film aims to be a cinematic experience designed to entertain.

A new-age mythological charmer

At its heart,Kannappa is inspired by the tale of a tribal devotee’s sacrifice for Lord Shiva. The screenplay is crafted to engage audiences, blending mythological elements with modern cinematic storytelling.

The film is anaction-packed entertainer, including drama, emotion, suspense, stunts, and visuals.

Vishnu Manchu: A key force in Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu takes on the titular character, delivering a performance that combines action with emotional depth. His portrayal of Kannappa, a tribal warrior guided by devotion, is compelling. Beyond acting, Vishnu Manchu is also involved as a producer, contributing to the film's international appeal. His vision for Kannappa is designed for a broad audience across India and beyond.

Prabhas-Global Figure in Kannappa

Baahubalimakes a special appearance inKannappa, adding to its star power. His presence aims to elevate the film’s standing and global visibility, appealing to its international audiences.

Akshay Kumar: A noteworthy addition

Akshay Kumar, a celebrated and versatile star in Indian cinema, joins the ensemble in a significant role. Known for his screen presence and box-office dominance, Akshay’s role inKannappa contributes to its appeal, particularly for North Indian and Hindi-speaking audiences. .

Akshay’s involvement in this mythological story aims to enhance the film—his energy and charisma, contribute to the emotional and action-driven storytelling.

A cast representing India

The film's ensemble cast features notable figures from the Indian film industry, aiming for pan-Indian appeal:

Mohan Babu , a well-known figure in Telugu cinema, contributes emotional depth to the story.

, a well-known figure in Telugu cinema, contributes emotional depth to the story. Mohanlal, a veteran of Malayalam cinema, enhances the film’s South Indian connection, extending its cultural and geographic reach.

Together, this cast represents a diverse and united aspect of Indian cinema.

A Visual Production

Kannappa aims to impress with its visual presentation. Produced on a substantial budget, the film focuses on delivering a visual experience. With VFX, action choreography, sets, and landscapes, Kannappa is designed to engage audiences.

Each sequence is crafted for the big screen—including battle scenes, divine interventions, and emotional moments. The film’s production design and cinematography are presented as comparable to major global productions.

Entertainment for Various Audiences

WhileKannappa is based on myth and devotion, it is presented as entertainment—crafted to appeal to family audiences, fans of action, and those who appreciate emotional storytelling. The combination of star power, gripping drama, and visuals positionsKannappa as the of film that can bring different audiences together.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.