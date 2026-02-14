KIIT Continues Steady Placement Performance for 2025 Batch; NVIDIA, Microsoft Among Top Recruiters

KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) has once again demonstrated its position among India’s universities with a steady on-campus placement performance for the 2025 batch. KIIT recorded an overall placement conversion of around 92.5 per cent, reaffirming why it is considered one of the established institutions for campus placements in the country. KIIT's 2026 placement season starts positively. (KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU))

During the 2025 placement season, over 757 companies visited the KIIT campus to recruit from around 5,000 eligible students, resulting in approximately 4,621 job offers across various schools and disciplines.

Strong Performance by KIIT School of Technology The KIIT School of Technology (KSOT) led the placement drive, with more than 3,800 job offers made by 451 companies. The average CTC stood at ₹8.5 lakh per annum, while 739 students secured multiple offers, reflecting the industry demand for KIIT graduates. Notably, over 1,500 offers were classified as “Dream Offers,” and 59 companies offered packages of ₹10 LPA and above.

The highest package of ₹51 LPA was offered by Microsoft, while mass recruiters such as TCS (530 offers) and Wipro (342 offers) hired in large numbers. In addition, 1,209 paid internship opportunities were generated, providing industry experience to students before graduation.

NVIDIA Among Top High-Paying Recruiters One of the notable aspects of the 2025 placement season was the recruitment by NVIDIA, which offered a CTC of ₹36.28 LPA, placing it among the top-paying companies at KIIT. NVIDIA’s participation reflects KIIT’s standing among global technology leaders and its focus on skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, computing, and advanced engineering.

Other companies offering packages above ₹30 LPA included Human Resocia, Hike, and PayPal, highlighting the diversity and quality of recruiters visiting the campus.

Placements Across Other Schools The KIIT School of Management (KSOM) witnessed participation from 161 companies, generating 401 offers for MBA students. The highest package was ₹20 LPA, with an average package of ₹7.25 LPA. The KIIT School of Rural Management (KSRM) once again achieved 100 per cent placement, maintaining its consistent record. In all, 51 companies recruited students, with the highest package reaching ₹20.71 LPA and an average of ₹5.75 LPA. The KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT) recorded 85 per cent placement, with several students opting for higher studies. 42 companies participated, and the highest package was ₹8 LPA.

The KIIT School of Law (KSOL) attracted 52 law firms and corporate organisations, including names such as Wadia Ghandy & Co., Athena Law, and Bajaj Allianz. The highest package of ₹9.6 LPA was offered by Wadia Ghandy & Co., with an average of ₹4.5 LPA.

Top 10 Companies Offering the Highest Packages The placement season saw interest from global recruiters. The top 10 highest-paying companies were Microsoft ( ₹51.00 LPA), Human Resocia ( ₹44.52 LPA), Hike ( ₹41.70 LPA), PayPal ( ₹36.50 LPA), NVIDIA ( ₹36.28 LPA), ITAGAKI Corporation (Zenken) ( ₹28.98 LPA), Juspay Technologies ( ₹27.00 LPA), Cisco ( ₹24.73 LPA), and D. E. Shaw India ( ₹24.30 LPA).

2026 Placements Off to a Positive Start Even as placements for the 2025 graduating batch concluded with favourable outcomes, KIIT has already gained traction in the ongoing campus recruitment for the 2026 graduating students. The university has achieved an overall placement conversion of around 70 per cent so far across schools, even as the season is still midway.

The KIIT School of Technology has led the 2026 placement drive, with over 3,000 offers made by more than 175 companies to date. This includes over 1,200 dream offers of ₹10 LPA and above extended by 44 companies. Large-scale hiring by companies such as Infosys and Accenture has further strengthened the season. Other schools, including Management, Rural Management, Biotechnology and Law, have also reported encouraging early placement outcomes, signalling another active year ahead for KIIT’s graduating students.

The founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta said the consistent placement performance reflects KIIT’s long-standing focus on quality education and industry relevance.

“At KIIT, our effort has always been to prepare students for sustainable careers, not just their first job. The continued trust of leading global companies, including high-technology and innovation-driven organisations, shows that our students are industry-ready. Even in a challenging job market, KIIT students have performed exceptionally well, which makes us proud,” he said.